VAC traffic system installed in city signals

Bengaluru: The VAC (Vehicle Actuated Controlled) traffic signal system has been installed in most of the circles in Bangalore. This advanced traffic signal controller has been installed to provide some relief to the traffic problems of the city.

A couple of decades ago, only selected circles in Bangalore had a signal system. At that time, there were only red and green lights. After that, yellow lights were also installed along with the two lights. After that, a timer signal system was brought in at most places.

The timer signal system was prevalent in Bangalore signals for many years. This was also convenient for motorists. If we take some of the big signals in the city as an example, at Bhashyam Circle, Chalukya Circle, South End Circle, Madiwala Junction, BEL Junction, Hebbal Circle, etc., one has to wait at least 3-4 minutes.

At such times, motorists would turn off the vehicle and start it ten to fifteen seconds before the green signal came. This would save a lot of fuel and reduce pollution to some extent. According to the information provided by the Bangalore Traffic Police in September, the AI-controlled ATCS (Adaptive Traffic Control System) system works in three modes. One is the manual mode, in which the police control the traffic if there is an ambulance or VIP traffic.

Another VAC, the cameras installed in this system, clear the signal based on the traffic volume, and the third, ATCS, in which various signals work simultaneously. That is, if a green signal comes at one signal, it ensures that a red signal does not come at the next 2-3 signals. This system is present at NR Junction, Town Hall, Double Road Junction, Minerva Junction, etc. in the city.

There is no timer system in these advanced signals. Because, since they work through AI technology, the signal lights work based on the traffic volume. Therefore, motorists do not know when the green signal will fall. Or, people do not understand. For example, if there is no traffic on the road where the motorist is coming, but there is a lot of traffic on another road, the new VAC system gives priority to clearing the traffic volume on that road.

So, those coming from the empty side of the road do not know when the green signal will come. Due to this, the driver keeps the vehicle in the on mode. If the Bangalore Traffic Police gives a demo at major signals to show how this new system works, what drivers should do, and how long they should wait, it would be beneficial for everyone.