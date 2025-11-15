'Vote chori' in Bihar too: CM Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday claimed that there was "vote chori" (vote theft) in Bihar too, where the ruling NDA is leading, surpassing the majority mark, as the counting of votes is underway for Assembly polls held in that state. He, however, said that he is yet to get information on the reasons for the Congress-RJD led alliance’s set back and NDA's march towards victory with a majority. "We have to accept the mandate of the people.

I don't know what caused the set back. I had not gone there (to Bihar). I don't know who did not vote (for us), why the NDA has won with a big majority. I will try to know,"

Siddaramaiah told reporters in response to a question on setback for Mahagatbandhan in Bihar.