2024 Hindu Calendar: Festivals, Holidays, and Dates

From the lively celebration of Holi's colours to the tranquil prayers of Ram Navami, each Hindu festival is filled with unique traditions, interesting stories, and delicious treats.Let this calendar be your go-to resource to fully experience the diverse tapestry of Hindu culture throughout the year. Explore a comprehensive list of all Hindu festivals that you should keep in mind and make the most of these cultural celebrations.

JANUARY

January 7, Sunday: Krishna Ekadashi

January 9, Tuesday: Masik Shivratri, Pradosh Vrat

January 11, Thursday: Paush Amavasya

January 15, Monday: Makar Sankranti

January 21, Sunday: Shukla Ekadashi

January 23, Tuesday: Shukla Pradosh Vrat

January 25, Thursday: Shukla Purnima

January 29, Monday: Sankashti Chaturthi

FEBRUARY

February 6, Tuesday: Shattila Ekadashi

February 7, Wednesday: Krishna Paksha Pradosh Vrat

February 8, Thursday: Monthly Shivratri

February 9, Friday: Magh Amavasya & Mauni Amavasya

February 14, Wednesday: Vasant Panchami & Saraswati Puja

February 20, Tuesday: Jaya Ekadashi & Bhishma Dwadashi

February 21, Wednesday: Shukla Pradosh Vrat

February 24, Saturday: Magh Purnima fast

February 28, Wednesday: Sankashti Chaturthi

MARCH

March 6, Wednesday: Vijaya Ekadashi

March 8, Friday: Mahashivratri & Pradosh Vrat

March 10, Sunday: Phalgun Amavasya

March 14, Thursday: Pisces Sankranti

March 20, Wednesday: Amalaki Ekadashi

March 22, Friday: Shukla Paksha Pradosh Vrat

March 24, Sunday: Holika Dahan

March 25, Monday: Falgun Purnima Vrat & Holi

APRIL

April 5, Friday: Papamochani Ekadashi

April 6, Saturday: Krishna Pradosh Vrat

April 7, Sunday: Monthly Shivratri

April 8, Monday: Chaitra Amavasya

April 9, Tuesday: Chaitra Navratri Pratipada

April 17, Wednesday: Ram Navami

April 19, Friday: Kamada Ekadashi

April 21, Sunday: Shukla Pradosh Vrat

April 23, Tuesday: Hanuman Jayanti & Chaitra Purnima Vrat

April 27, Saturday: Sankashti Chaturthi

MAY

May 4, Saturday: Varuthini Ekadashi

May 5, Sunday: Krishna Paksha Pradosh Vrat

May 6, Monday: Masik Shivratri

May 8, Wednesday: Vaishakh Amavasya

May 10, Friday: Akshaya Tritiya

May 14, Tuesday: Vrish Sankranti

May 19, Sunday: Mohini Ekadashi

May 20, Monday: Shukla Pradosh Vrat

May 23, Thursday: Vaishakh Purnima fast

May 26, Sunday: Sankashti Chaturthi

JUNE

June 2, Sunday: Apara Ekadashi

June 4, Tuesday: Masik Shivratri

June 6, Thursday: Jyeshtha Amavasya

June 15, Saturday: Mithun Sankranti

June 18, Tuesday: Nirjala Ekadashi

June 19, Wednesday: Shukla Pradosh Vrat

June 22, Saturday: Jyeshtha Purnima Vrat

June 25, Tuesday: Sankashti Chaturthi

JULY

July 2, Tuesday: Yogini Ekadashi

July 3, Wednesday: Krishna Paksha Pradosh Vrat

July 4, Thursday: Monthly Shivratri

July 5, Friday Ashadh Amavasya

July 7, Sunday: Jagannath Rath Yatra

July 16, Tuesday: Cancer Sankranti

July 17, Wednesday: Devshayani Ekadashi & Ashadhi Ekadashi

July 18, Thursday: Shukla Pradosh Vrat

July 21, Sunday: Guru Purnima & Ashadh Purnima Vrat

July 31, Wednesday: Kamika Ekadashi

AUGUST

August 1, Thursday: Krishna Pradosh Vrat

August 2, Friday: Monthly Shivratri

August 4, Sunday: Shravan Amavasya

August 7, Wednesday: Hariyali Teej

August 9, Friday: Nag Panchami

August 16, Friday: Shravan Putrada Ekadashi

August 17, Saturday: Shukla Pradosh Vrat

August 19, Monday: Raksha Bandhan & Shravan Purnima Vrat

August 22, Thursday: Sankashti Chaturthi & Kajari Teej

August 26, Monday: Janmashtami

August 29, Thursday: Aja Ekadashi

August 31, Saturday: Krishna Pradosh Vrat

SEPTEMBER

September 1, Sunday: Masik Shivratri

September 2, Monday: Bhadrapada Amavasya

September 3, Friday: Hartalika Teej

September 7, Saturday: Ganesh Chaturthi

September 14, Saturday: Parivartini Ekadashi

September 17, Tuesday: Anant Chaturdashi

September 18, Wednesday: Bhadrapada Purnima fast

September 21, Saturday: Sankashti Chaturthi

September 28, Saturday: Indira Ekadashi

September 30, Monday: Masik Shivratri

OCTOBER

October 2, Wednesday: Ashwin Amavasya

October 3, Thursday: Sharad Navratri & Ghatasthapana

October 11, Friday: Durga Maha Navami Puja & Durga Maha Ashtami Puja

October 12, Saturday: Dussehra & Sharad Navratri Parna

October 17, Thursday: Ashwin Purnima Vrat & Tula Sankranti

October 20, Sunday: Sankashti Chaturthi & Karva Chauth

October 28, Monday: Rama Ekadashi

October 29, Tuesday: Dhanteras & Pradosh Vrat

October 31, Thursday: Narak Chaturdashi

NOVEMBER

November 1, Friday: Diwali & Kartik Amavasya

November 2, Saturday: Govardhan Puja

November 3, Sunday: Bhai Dooj

November 7, Thursday: Chhath Puja

November 12, Tuesday: Devutthan Ekadashi

November 15, Friday: Kartik Purnima Vrat

DECEMBER

December 1, Sunday: Margashirsha Amavasya

December 11, Wednesday: Mokshada Ekadashi

December 15, Sunday: Dhanu Sankranti & Margashirsha Purnima Vrat

December 18, Wednesday: Sankashti Chaturthi

December 30, Monday: Paush Amavasya.