A Green Guide to Celebrating Father's Day

As Father's Day inches closer, a glut of advertising campaigns will possibly overwhelm you with multiple gifting choices for a man who has dedicated his life to you. As you go about acknowledging the contribution that your father has made to your life, how about also ensuring that your gestures are eco-sensitive and environmentally responsible?

Here is a curated list of thoughtful gifts that will perfectly express your love for your father as well as the planet:

Handspun garments

During the Swadeshi movement initiated by Mahatma Gandhi, Khadi became synonymous with the struggle for social and economic independence. It continues to be a favoured choice for designers and consumers who prefer handcrafted, eco-friendly, ethically made fabrics. This Father's Day, look for organic cotton or khadi shirts that will elevate the style quotient as well as the comfort level of your father. Khadi makes for a perfect green gift because, unlike mass-produced garments, it is handwoven in small batches and supports the livelihoods of local weavers.

Gift a tree

What better way to compliment a father's sheltering presence than to dedicate a tree to him? This is a gift that pays a perfect tribute to a father's eternal love and also expands India's green cover, supports rural and tribal livelihoods, and nurtures biodiversity as well as wildlife habitats. You could even dedicate a grove to your father via Grow-Trees.com's website with just a click. He would then receive a personalised gift certificate that will forever memorialise your evergreen gesture of respect and appreciation.

Grooming and self-care kits

From natural deodorants, oxybenzone-free sunscreen, and hibiscus hair balms to reusable razors and bamboo toothbrushes; grooming kits for men have undergone a major transformation. Cognisant of plastic waste, these kits have biodegradable products that do not compromise on the quality of ingredients, conform to ethical standards and also come aesthetically packaged in recyclable materials. Choose a readymade self-care kit or create a hamper with grooming essentials that your dad will enjoy.

Gift an experience

How about booking a trek for your dad if he loves the outdoors? You could also gift him music lessons if he has always wanted to learn an instrument. A gardening kit would also be perfect if he wants to become a dedicated gardener. You could also cook a meal for him, organise a family game or movie night and go on a day trip with him because, at the end of the day, parents need quality time with their children and not just thoughtful gifts.

Everyday essentials

Think differently this Father's Day and consider gifting functional as well as environmentally responsible products like journals with recycled paper, mobile and wooden eyewear holders made from bamboo as well as wallets crafted from cork, fabric or vegan leather. You could also curate a gourmet hamper packed with delicious goodies like homemade jams, healthy crackers, an assortment of green tea boxes, sugar-free, oatmeal cookies and more.