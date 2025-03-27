Alvida Jummah 2025: Date, Importance, and Prayer Timings

Every Friday is special in Islam, but the last Friday of Ramadan, known as Alvida Jummah or Jumat-ul-Wida, holds exceptional importance. It is a time when Muslims bid farewell to the holy month of fasting with deep devotion and heartfelt prayers.

As the month of Ramadan comes to an end, Muslims across the world prepare for Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations. However, before these festivities begin, Alvida Jummah serves as a spiritual moment of reflection, gratitude, and prayer.

Date of Alvida Jummah in 2025

In 2025, Alvida Jummah will be observed on Friday, March 28. This significant day brings mixed emotions for Muslims, as they cherish the remaining moments of Ramadan while preparing to embrace Eid-ul-Fitr.

Prayer Timings for Alvida Jummah 2025

The Jummah prayer in Delhi on March 28 is scheduled to start at 12:33 PM, aligning with the Zuhr prayer. However, sermon times differ depending on the mosque. At Jama Masjid in Delhi, the sermon will begin at 1 PM, followed by the congregational prayer between 1:30 to 2 PM.

Other mosques in the city and across the country will also conduct multiple congregations, with varying prayer times. It is advisable to check with local mosques for precise schedules to ensure participation in this sacred gathering.

The Spiritual Significance of Jumat-ul-Wida

Alvida Jummah is an occasion of immense spiritual value for Muslims worldwide. Mosques witness large congregations as worshippers come together to seek forgiveness, express gratitude, and strengthen their faith.

This day is marked by lengthy prayers, inspiring sermons, and collective acts of devotion. Religious scholars and Imams emphasize the importance of faith, kindness, and unity, reminding believers of their duties toward both God and humanity.

Charity and Community Bonding

Giving back to the community is a fundamental aspect of Alvida Jummah. Muslims contribute to charity by offering Zakat (mandatory almsgiving) and Sadaqah (voluntary donations) to support the underprivileged. This collective generosity fosters a sense of compassion and strengthens the bond of brotherhood among Muslims.

By engaging in prayers, charity, and reflection, believers ensure that the spiritual essence of Ramadan continues to inspire them beyond the holy month.

Alvida Jummah serves as a reminder of the blessings of Ramadan while preparing the faithful for the joyous occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr. It is a day of faith, gratitude, and unity that holds deep significance for the Muslim community.