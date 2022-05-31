Bangladeshi Women to meet her love of her life Dares to enter Sunderban Forest

22-year-old Bangladeshi Women dares to do something which normally any girl would be scared to do, she wanted to meet her Indian Boyfriend from India. She braved the wild forests of Sunderban and swam for an hour and entered India to unite with love of her life.



The Bangladeshi Woman, identified as Krishna Mandal, met Abhik Mandal on Facebook and fell in love. As Krishna did not have a passport, she chose to cross the border illegally.

As per the police sources, Krishna first entered the Sundarbans, which is known for its Royal Bengal Tigers. Shen then swam for about an hour in the river to reach her destination.

Three days ago, Krishna got married to Abhik at the Kalighat temple in Kolkata. However, she was arrested on Monday for illegally entering the nation.

Sources stated that, Krishna might be handed over to the Bangladesh High Commission. Earlier this year, a Bangladeshi teen swam across the border in order to buy chocolate from India.

Eman Hossain swam across a small river and crossed the border into India through a gap in a fence to get his favourite chocolate bar. The teen was handed over to the local police, after which he was produced before the court. He then remanded for about 15 days in judicial custody.