Dhanteras 2023: From utensils to jewellery, auspicious items you should buy on this day for good luck and prosperity

The auspicious festival of Dhanteras, also known as Dhanatrayodashi, is just around the corner. It falls on the 13th lunar day of Krishna Paksha, in the Hindu calendar month of Ashvin, also known as Kartika. This year, on Friday, November 10, India will celebrate this important occasion with much fanfare and pomp. On this day, worshipers honour Goddess Lakshmi, the Hindu goddess of prosperity and fortune. It is considered a lucky day to go shopping for new items and marks the beginning of the five-day Diwali festivities. The word 'Dhanteras' itself means 'Dhan' (wealth) and 'Teras' (thirteenth) and it is believed that making major purchases on this day will bring blessings and wealth in one's life.

10 Auspicious Things to Buy on Dhanteras

From gold and silver to kitchen utensils, there are a variety of items with cultural and traditional significance to buy on Dhanteras. Find out what you need to buy on Dhanteras to bring good luck and prosperity to your home and life.

1. Utensils

It is a good idea to replenish kitchen utensils with Dhanteras as they are considered a symbol of success. Start by making prasad using brass, copper, silver or even clay kitchen utensils. It is customary among Hindus not to bring empty utensils on this day. Take them inside and fill them with milk, rice or lentils.

2. Silver Items

Another precious metal that is considered extremely auspicious during Dhanteras is silver. To bring money and prosperity to your home, you can buy silver ornaments, coins or kitchen utensils. Silver is often used in many religious rituals and is also a symbol of purity.

3. Oil Lamps and Diyas

One of the main traditions of Dhanteras is lighting oil lamps, called diyas. The light from these lamps is said to attract Goddess Lakshmi to your home, banishing evil spirits and sadness. To illuminate her house and make it cozy, you can get oil lamps and exquisitely crafted diyas.

4. Broom

If you are on a tight budget, don't worry, you can even buy a broom on this day as it is considered lucky and auspicious. Buying a broom for the home means that on this auspicious day poverty will be removed from the home and all the financial worries of the family will be alleviated.

5. Gomti Chakra

The banks of the Gomati River are home to an unusual shell known as Gomati Chakra. It is considered sacred by most Hindus who worship the Goddess, Lakshmi. It is often used for puja on the joyful occasion of Diwali. To protect yourself from the evil eye, it is imperative to maintain the Gomti chakra at home and at work. These chakras also support the success of your family as a whole.

6. Electronic Items

Dhanteras is the perfect time to upgrade your mobile phone, television or other electronic devices if you wanted to. Electronics showrooms are also very busy on Dhanteras from early morning to late at night. You can avail Diwali sales and save a lot of money by purchasing new gadgets during Dhanteras. So instead of worrying about what to gift for Dhanteras, simply buy an electronic device.

7. Jewellery

Buying jewellery is always a wise decision. Gold is a symbol of success and wealth. It is also an excellent investment that is never wasted. In your home, it is considered a sign of financial stability and prosperity. People can rely on it as a long-term asset in difficult times. Two of the most favourable times to buy gold in India are Dhanteras and Diwali.

8. Gold and Silver Coins

Gold and silver coins are among the most sought-after purchases during Dhanteras. It is customary to buy these coins on this auspicious day as it is believed to bring success, money and good fortune. Coins with portraits or engravings of deities such as Lord Ganesha or Goddess Lakshmi are particularly popular, as they are believed to be particularly auspicious.

9. Idols of Gods and Goddesses

Idols of gods and goddesses have significant importance in Dhanteras and during the Diwali festival. Buying and installing these idols is a common practice and symbolises devotion, worship and welcoming divine blessings into the home.

10. New Clothes

Buying new clothes on Dhanteras is a custom that symbolises the beginning of something fresh and beautiful for the Diwali celebrations. The new clothes represent renewal and a festive spirit as people dress in their best to celebrate the festival of lights.