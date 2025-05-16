Live
Everyday Habits to Avoid If Heart Disease Runs in Your Family
Genetic risk of heart disease increases with poor lifestyle habits. Avoid these five everyday behaviours to protect your heart health
Heart disease is a leading cause of death worldwide, and individuals with a family history of heart attacks face an even higher risk. While genetics play a crucial role, daily habits can significantly influence the development of cardiovascular issues. Seemingly harmless routines may increase stress on the heart and silently raise the chances of heart attacks. By identifying and eliminating these behaviours, those with a genetic predisposition can take preventive action toward a healthier heart.
Below are five habits you should avoid to lower your risk of heart disease if you have a family history of cardiac issues.
1. Drinking Warm Water with Lemon and Honey in the Morning
Though many believe starting the day with warm lemon water and honey is healthy, it may not be ideal for heart health—especially for those at risk. This combination can lead to sudden spikes in blood sugar and insulin levels, which over time may stress the cardiovascular system.
2. Indulging in Post-Meal Desserts
Having sweets after every meal can lead to unhealthy weight gain, increased cholesterol levels, and insulin spikes—all of which are harmful to the heart. Occasional treats are acceptable, but making it a daily routine may increase the risk of cardiovascular complications, particularly for those genetically predisposed.
3. Eating Dinner Too Late
Late-night meals can interfere with digestion, raise blood sugar and triglyceride levels, and put added pressure on the heart. It is advisable to finish dinner by 7 PM, giving the body adequate time to metabolize food before bedtime. Choosing heart-healthy foods like whole grains, vegetables, fruits, and lean protein is equally important.
4. Long Periods of Sitting
Sedentary behaviour, such as sitting for long hours without movement, restricts blood flow and can lead to fatty deposits building up in the arteries. This can contribute to high blood pressure, insulin resistance, and ultimately heart disease. Regular movement and short breaks throughout the day are essential to maintain cardiovascular health.
5. Inconsistent or Poor Sleep Habits
Lack of quality sleep or going to bed too late can elevate stress hormones and negatively impact heart health. Chronic sleep deprivation or irregular sleeping patterns place extra strain on the heart, increasing the likelihood of heart-related issues over time. Prioritizing 7–8 hours of restful sleep is vital.
While you can’t change your genes, you can control your lifestyle. Avoiding these five habits can make a meaningful difference in reducing your risk of heart disease, especially if you have a family history. Make small but consistent changes to improve your heart health and overall well-being.