I come from silence, from loss, from a promise: Music composer Tanishk Bagchi

Tanishk Bagchi, the hitmaker behind chartbusters like Raataan Lambiyan, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, and Makhna, recently opened up about the emotional depths that shaped his musical journey. Known for his peppy beats and memorable melodies, the composer revealed the silent struggles behind his rise to fame.

“I come from silence. From loss. From a promise whispered by someone I didn’t get to keep long enough,” he shared, reflecting on his roots in a modest Kolkata home. Music was a constant presence, thanks to his mother, who carried a piano around town to teach music, and his father, who believed deeply in his potential.

However, it was the loss of his sister at age 14 that etched a permanent mark on his journey. “Before she left, she told me, ‘Make it your best. You will win the awards.’ That sentence never left me.”

Tanishk and his father later moved to Mumbai, with no contacts or finances—just a piano and an unshakable dream. He began composing jingles and learned music production on his own. His breakthrough came with Banno, followed by a slew of hits like Dilbar, Ve Maahi, and Aankh Maarey.

“People heard the songs, but not the story behind them,” he said. Addressing his recent statement on stepping back from remixes, he revealed it came after losing his father — the man who never stopped believing in him. His upcoming album for Skyforce is a tribute to both his father and sister.

“This time, I’m not chasing trends. I want to make music that feels honest. Even if it’s a remix, I’ll do it — but only if it carries meaning, emotion, and their memory.”