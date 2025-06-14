Fatherhood redefined: Strength, sensitivity, and science

Fatherhood is evolving. Today, more men are stepping beyond the traditional roles of provider or protector to become deeply involved in the emotional and physical well-being of their families. From hands-on parenting to supporting their partners, modern men are redefining what it means to be a father – active, nurturing, and fully engaged in the journey of raising a family.

As fathers take on more holistic roles in parenting, there's also a growing recognition of the importance of understanding family health history and genetics to ensure their family’s well-being. Each of us inherits half of our genes from each parent, creating a unique genetic blueprint that not only shapes our physical traits, behaviors, and health conditions but also influences what we pass on to the next generation. With rising awareness of inherited health conditions and the importance of early intervention, many are now taking steps that were once considered to be solely in the domain of maternal healthcare.

From preconception planning to active co-parenting and prenatal support to taking proactive measures for their own health, this Father’s Day, let us look at the ways men are actively participating in the parenthood journey to help ensure a healthier future for their families.

Fatherhood and Family Health

Traditionally, pregnancy and childcare have been associated with women in most Indian families. However, with rising awareness around inherited diseases and greater access to genetic counseling and testing, men are increasingly stepping into more active roles, particularly during the preconception and prenatal stages. Genetic tests offer valuable insights not only into an individual’s health but also into potential hereditary risks for children inheriting health conditions from their parents.

Role of the Father in the Pregnancy Journey

Planning for pregnancy

A simple blood test for couples planning to have children can reveal if they are both carriers of the same condition and their offspring are at risk of inheriting it. Some conditions may not show symptoms, but identifying whether an individual carries genetic mutations for specific inherited disorders such as thalassemia, spinal muscular atrophy (SMA), or cystic fibrosis helps couples make informed decisions about potential use of prenatal testing or other reproductive options. Carrier screening can help prevent or manage the potential emotional and financial challenges for the family.

Supporting and Making Informed Pregnancy Decisions

Understanding and actively supporting screenings during the pregnancy journey is a vital part of being a supportive partner and an involved expectant father. Encouraging and supporting Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT), which screens common chromosomal abnormalities early in pregnancy, ensures better management of a child’s genetic health and early intervention wherever possible. Fathers can help in making thoughtful, evidence-based decisions during this critical stage, laying the foundation for a healthier future for both the child and the family.

Understanding and Managing Own Health

Men with a family history of chronic conditions such as cancer, cardiovascular disease, or diabetes can undergo genetic predisposition tests that provide insights into inherited risks of developing these conditions. These insights can empower individuals to take proactive steps through targeted lifestyle changes and personalized medical interventions. Taking charge of their own health fosters a culture of preventive care and informed decision-making regarding the health and well-being of the entire family.

Driving the Cultural Shift

Becoming more aware of the early health options available today is not just a medical decision, but a reflection of proactive fatherhood. It signifies foresight, accountability, and care. In this journey, genetic counselors play a critical role in guiding individuals and couples through these tests, interpreting results, and offering next steps in line with their goals.

This Father’s Day, let’s celebrate not just the role, but the responsibility of fatherhood – one that’s informed, involved, and inspired by science.

(The writer is a, Senior Director, Lab Operations, MedGenome)