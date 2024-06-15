Father's Day 2024: Quotes, Themes, and History

Every year the third Sunday of June is celebrated as Father’s Day falls - this year on the 16th. Celebrating dads is a cherished tradition, and what better way to do so than with heartfelt quotes?

These Father's Day quotes beautifully express the love and gratitude we feel for our dads, often stirring up a bit of emotion.

You might be searching for the ideal quote for your own father, but these sayings are versatile enough to celebrate all the father figures in your life. From grandpas and stepdads to husbands, brothers, uncles, and friends, these quotes honour the many roles that dads and father figures play. Each one highlights the unique and irreplaceable bond that fathers share with their children, making them perfect for any Father's Day card or message.

If you have a specific quote in mind, we have you covered with collections of father-daughter quotes and father-son quotes. Looking to add a bit of humour to your Father's Day wishes? Our selection of epic dad jokes and clever Father's Day puns are sure to bring a smile to your dad's face. No matter how you choose to celebrate, these quotes and jokes are sure to make Father's Day extra special.

Appreciation Messages

Dad, thank you for everything you do for our family every day. You're the best!

You make our family so much fun. We love you, Dad!

Dad, you're the first person I go to for questions or advice. Thanks for always being there.

Thank you for always being there with your love, guidance, and patience.

Dad, thank you for your daily time, your free-flowing care, and your unconditional love. Happy Father's Day!

Even though we might be apart, your guidance and love have always stayed with me. Happy Father's Day!

I'm so thankful to have such a wonderful dad like you. Thank you for everything. Happy Father's Day!

Happy Father's Day to the best dad I could ask for. Thank you for being you!

Dad, you give Superman a run for his money.

Father's Day Wishes Quotes

Dad, you're awesome! Happy Father's Day!

You're the best role model, Dad.

There's no one else I'd rather look up to.

I'm so proud to be your daughter/son.

You'll always have a special place in my heart, Dad.

You've made all my favourite memories.

Happy Father's Day to my biggest hero.

There's no other dad like you in the world.

You're an amazing father and husband!

There's no one else I'd rather parent with.

You inspire me every day. Happy Father's Day!

Father's Day Messages to make him feel special

The older I get, the more I realise how important it is to have a dad like you.

Fathers and kids may not always agree, but they always share a deep bond.

No matter how old I get, I'll always need you, especially since you're such a great dad.

Every year, I appreciate the values you taught me even more.

I wouldn't be who I am today without your support. Thank you, Dad!

You bring so much joy into our lives. I hope we can bring some joy to you today.

Dad, your guiding hand on my shoulder will stay with me forever.

As time goes on, our bond only gets stronger. Thanks for being an amazing role model. Love you, Dad!

Funny Messages

Happy Father's Day from your favourite troublemaker.

Happy Father's Day! You did great — I turned out perfect.

Gouda. Mozzarella. Brie. Sorry for the cheesy card, but I really love you, Dad!

Dad, you might not know everything, but you sure had me fooled for a while.

I wouldn’t trade you for anything, Dad. Not that anyone's offered, but I'm sure I wouldn't!

World’s greatest farter … I mean father.

Dear Dad, thank you for always saying yes when mom said no.

Happy Father’s Day to one of my favourite parents.

Dear Dad, thanks for not leaving me somewhere in a bucket.

