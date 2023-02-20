Find What is stopping from being successful: Is it Fear?

Most of the time, we do not have any idea, as to what is holding us back from reaching our goals or dreams. Well, there could be, lot of things, one of the reason could be, not believing in yourself, not taking the right action, not having skill set. And one of the things, which could stop you from being successful is fear.



What are the fears we have?

We fear failure, we fear taking the first step, we feat losing everything and we fear what others would think.

If you are fearful, then you will not be able to reach the greatness you are capable of achieving.

Many of us are very fearful and also hesitant to step outside their comfort zones, preferring do things that they are familiar with.

One should be ready to take up new tasks and new challenges, only then you will be able to grow as an individual with new tasks and challenges, you will be unable to grow as an individual because you would not learn any new skills to add to your skillset.

Fear is a key reason; you will not achieve the greatness you are capable of. You will not even know, if you would find a better skill you can use to achieve greater goals and accomplishment if you do not take on new tasks and challenges.

Different types of Fear

Fear does no, good, it only hurts the individual and also all others who are connected with the individual. Here are list of types of fear, which hit all of us in our lives at one time or another.

One must remember that they are not alone in your fear.

-Fear of the unknown

-Fear of making a mistake

-Fear of criticism

-Fear of abandonment

-Fear of not being popular