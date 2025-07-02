Flames, flavour, and heritage: one8 Commune Hyderabad’s ‘Kebabs & Curries’ brings culinary soul to the plate

one8 Commune Hyderabad’s latest offering, ‘Kebabs & Curries’, curated by Chef Agnibh Mudi, is a well-executed ode to India’s age-old cooking traditions. The menu takes diners on a journey from smoky tandoors to simmering pots, balancing rustic depth with refined presentation.

The kebab menu is where the restaurant truly shines. The Mutton Galouti is melt-in-the-mouth perfection—rich, aromatic, and undeniably Awadhi. The Chicken Chapli hits all the right notes with its ghee-kissed crust and green chilli kick. Even the vegetarian options are thoughtfully crafted: Nadru Ke Kebab, with its crispy double-cooked lotus stem, delivers surprising depth, while the Beetroot Shikampuri oozes creamy goat cheese indulgence.

Other highlights include the Papad Paneer Tikka, crisp and spiced just right, and the Lemon Pepper Fish, paired perfectly with zesty house chutneys. For those who lean into spice, the Mutton Boti Pepper Fry and Burra Chops bring serious heat and intensity. The Tawa Gurda Kaleji, reminiscent of Indian street fare, is a nostalgic favourite, upgraded with skilled slow cooking.

In the curry section, the menu offers thoughtful regional representation. The Chicken Mughlai is decadently creamy with a touch of saffron, while the Mutton Dalcha is tangy, hearty, and unmistakably Hyderabadi. The Safed Maas is a more subdued but welcome Rajasthani dish, its white gravy a contrast to the fiery Chicken or Prawn Balti served straight from a steel wok. The classic Vegetable and Chicken Kormas are rich, balanced, and comfortingly familiar.

‘Kebabs & Curries’ isn’t just a menu—it’s a culinary narrative. Chef Mudi brings tradition and innovation together with flair. It’s a must-try for anyone who appreciates bold Indian flavours served with finesse and heart.



