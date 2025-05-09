Live
- From ramen bowl to pickleball
Make your own Mexican Pizza masterpiece
Craving comfort with a kick? This Mexican Pizza On behalf of EnCanto — a collision of Tex-Mex classics on a crispy, golden base. Topped with gooey cheese, creamy guacamole, fresh pico de gallo, and spicy jalapeños, it’s the perfect balance of heat, zest, and indulgence in every bite
Ingredients
• Pizza dough ball – 1 (rolled out into a thin base)
• Red cheddar – 50g (grated)
• Mixed cheese – 100g (mozzarella + cheddar blend)
• Guacamole – 3 tbsp
• Salsa – 2 tbsp
• Sour cream – for drizzling
• Pico de gallo – 4 tbsp (fresh tomato, onion, jalapeño, coriander)
• Sweet corn – 50g (boiled or grilled)
• Fried beans (refried or smashed kidney beans) – 100g
• Jalapeños – 30g (sliced)
• Microgreens – for garnish
• Fresh coriander – for garnish
Method
• Preheat the oven to 200°C.
• Roll out the dough ball into a thin, round pizza base.
• Spread a thin layer of fried beans over the base.
• Top with grated red cheddar and mixed cheese.
• Add sweet corn and jalapeño slices.
• Bake for 10–12 minutes or until the crust is golden and the cheese is bubbly.
• Once out of the oven, let it rest for 1–2 minutes.
• Spread a light layer of guacamole and spoon over the salsa.
• Add pico de gallo, drizzle with sour cream, and sprinkle microgreens on top.
• Finish with chopped fresh coriander and
a few extra jalapeños if you like the heat.
Slice and serve hot!