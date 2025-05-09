  • Menu
Make your own Mexican Pizza masterpiece

Highlights

Craving comfort with a kick? This Mexican Pizza On behalf of EnCanto — a collision of Tex-Mex classics on a crispy, golden base. Topped with gooey cheese, creamy guacamole, fresh pico de gallo, and spicy jalapeños, it’s the perfect balance of heat, zest, and indulgence in every bite

Ingredients

• Pizza dough ball – 1 (rolled out into a thin base)

• Red cheddar – 50g (grated)

• Mixed cheese – 100g (mozzarella + cheddar blend)

• Guacamole – 3 tbsp

• Salsa – 2 tbsp

• Sour cream – for drizzling

• Pico de gallo – 4 tbsp (fresh tomato, onion, jalapeño, coriander)

• Sweet corn – 50g (boiled or grilled)

• Fried beans (refried or smashed kidney beans) – 100g

• Jalapeños – 30g (sliced)

• Microgreens – for garnish

• Fresh coriander – for garnish

Method

• Preheat the oven to 200°C.

• Roll out the dough ball into a thin, round pizza base.

• Spread a thin layer of fried beans over the base.

• Top with grated red cheddar and mixed cheese.

• Add sweet corn and jalapeño slices.

• Bake for 10–12 minutes or until the crust is golden and the cheese is bubbly.

• Once out of the oven, let it rest for 1–2 minutes.

• Spread a light layer of guacamole and spoon over the salsa.

• Add pico de gallo, drizzle with sour cream, and sprinkle microgreens on top.

• Finish with chopped fresh coriander and

a few extra jalapeños if you like the heat.

Slice and serve hot!

