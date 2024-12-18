Savor pistachio-inspired feasts

Its time to savor delicious recipes with your friends and family. Whether you're gathering around for a hearty feast, sharing delightful side dishes, or enjoying delectable desserts, American Pistachio Growers has shared their amazing, finger-licking recipes.

Pistachios Cranberry Brie Bites









Ingredients:

- 1 sheet frozen puff pastry

- Nonstick cooking spray

- 4 ounces brie cheese

- 1/2 cup cranberry sauce

- 1/8 cup jalapeño, seeds removed and finely chopped

- 3 tablespoons raw shelled pistachios, chopped

- Flaky sea salt and ground black pepper, optional

Method:

1. Thaw the puff pastry according to package directions.

2. Preheat the oven to 400°F. Spray a mini muffin pan with nonstick cooking spray.

3. Roll the sheet of puff pastry into a 10-by-15-inch rectangle on a floured surface. Using a tumbler-size glass, cut rounds with the lip. Gently press the pastry rounds into the wells of the muffin pan.

4. Cut the brie into 1/2-inch-thick square slices. Place a piece in the center of each pastry. Top each with a dollop, about 1 teaspoon, of cranberry sauce. Sprinkle with jalapeño pieces, then chopped pistachios.

5. Bake for 15 minutes or until the puff pastry is golden brown on the edges and the cheese is melted. Let cool in the pan for 5 minutes. Remove the bites from the pan and serve.

Pumpkin Cheesecake Bars





Ingredients:

- 1 cup pistachios

- 2 tablespoons sugar

- 1 cup gingersnap crumbs (approximately 20 gingersnaps)

- 5 tablespoons butter, melted

- 1 lb. fresh deli cream cheese

- 2/3 cup brown sugar, packed

- 1 teaspoon orange zest

- 1/2 cup sour cream

- 3 eggs

- 1-1/2 cups canned pumpkin

- 1-1/2 teaspoons pumpkin pie spice

Method:

1. Preheat the oven to 325° F.

2. Place a generous half cup of pistachios in a food processor bowl with sugar. Use a metal blade and process until very finely chopped. Pour into a large bowl; add gingersnap crumbs and mix. Pour in the butter and stir well to combine.

3. Press into the bottom of an 8-1/2" square baking pan to form a crust. Bake for 10 minutes; set aside to cool.

4. In a large bowl, beat cream cheese and brown sugar with orange zest until well blended. Beat in sour cream and the eggs, one at a time, until mixture is light and fluffy. Do not overbeat the eggs as this could cause the cheesecake to crack when baking. Beat in pumpkin and pumpkin pie spice until blended.

5. Pour pumpkin cheese mixture into the crust. Bake in the middle of the preheated oven for 45 minutes or until filling is set. Don’t overbake or the cheesecake is liable to crack. Let cool on a rack. Cover and refrigerate overnight.

6. Garnish with chopped pistachios, or whipped cream, for serving.

Pistachio Salmon Tart





Ingredients:

- 275g puff pastry

- 1 egg yolk

- 3 tbsp milk

- Salt pepper

- 50 g pistachios

- 1 tbsp sesame

- 100 g cream cheese

- 100 g sour cream

- 2 pcs. spring onions

- 1/2 bunch of radishes

- 250 g smoked salmon

- 1 handful of lamb's lettuce, baby spinach or other lettuce

Method:

1. Preheat the oven to 180°C (top/bottom heat). Roll out the puff pastry on a baking tray lined with baking paper. Whisk together the egg yolk, milk, salt and pepper and use it to brush the edge (approx. 3 cm wide) of the puff pastry.

2. Chop the pistachios and mix with the sesame seeds. Spread the mixture over the edge of the puff pastry. Bake the puff pastry for 15 minutes until golden brown.

3. Mix cream cheese and sour cream. Wash and dry the vegetables. Divide the spring onions into thin rings. Cut the radishes into narrow slices.

4. Allow the finished baked puff pastry to cool briefly. Then spread cream cheese inside the pistachio edge. Top with spring onions, radishes, smoked salmon and lamb's lettuce.

- By Chef Sandra Dusza, On Behalf Of American Pistachio Growers