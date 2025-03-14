From gorging on gujiyas, to listening to music: Chandan Roy Sanyal shares how he celebrates Holi

With Holi just around the corner, actor Chandan Roy Sanyal has opened up about his favorite ways to celebrate the festival of colors.

In a chat, Chandan shared, “I generally wake up in the morning and play some nice nostalgic Holi music. I wear a nice white kurta and get a lot of gujiya to distribute. I love eating sweets while moving from one place to another.”

Reminiscing about Holika Dahan, celebrated on the eve of Holi, Chandan recalled how the tradition was a major part of his childhood in Delhi.

“While growing up in Delhi, Holi Dahan was a big thing. In my galli (alley), multiple bonfires would be lit, and we used to throw puffed rice and maize into the fire,” he said.

Reflecting on one of his most peaceful Holi memories, Chandan recalled, “I once celebrated Holi on an empty beach, lying there with some gulal on myself. It was truly serene.”

A self-proclaimed food lover, Chandan shared his go-to meal: “I love Bengali cuisine, and my favorite food, which I can have every day, is a nice egg curry with rice.”

On the work front, Chandan was recently seen in the latest season of "Aashram." Speaking about the show’s controversial themes, he noted, “Backlash is inevitable, but love always outweighs criticism. On social media, I see that about 98% of people appreciate the show, while a small percentage express anger.”

He further emphasized, “If the show had only received criticism, it wouldn’t have lasted for five years. The overwhelming support from viewers, especially women and younger audiences, has made ‘Aashram’ a success.”

In Season 3, Chandan’s character plays a pivotal role in dethroning Baba Nirala, the manipulative spiritual leader at the heart of the show’s plot. As Holi approaches, fans are excited to see more of Chandan, both in his colorful celebrations and on-screen performances.