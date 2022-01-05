Happy Pongal : Wishes, Messages, Quotes, Images, Facebook & Whatsapp status

Pongal is a harvest festival that is celebrated for four days. The festival's origins can be traced back to the Sangam period. According to some legends, the celebration is at least 2000 years old. On Pongal, people worship and pay homage to the Sun God and Lord Indra for assisting farmers to achieve higher yields and for showering the fields with sufficient water.

Find the best pongal wishes here.





"May the sweetness of jaggery, milk, and these dry fruits bring the sweetest wishes to you and your family. Happy Pongal"





"On this festive season may every color of love fill your home and heart with lots of happiness. Happy Pongal"





"On this auspicious day of the year do not forget to celebrate the gifts of life. Show your gratitude to the almighty for every blessing you have in your life. Happy Pongal"





"May this harvest festival diminish all your worries and fears from your life and fill your heart with calm and healthy thoughts. Happy Pongal"





"Let us meet, greet and eat together with this auspicious decoration and beautiful kolams. Wish you a very Happy Pongal"





"May this auspicious day bring in good luck to your home and may success touch your feet. Happy Pongal"





"Wear the most beautiful kanjeevaram sari from your closet and celebrate this festival of happiness with love and joy. Happy Pongal"





"Sending you out the most fortunate warm wishes on the happy occasion of Pongal, have lots of fun and enjoy your every moment. Happy Pongal"





"Pongal is here, an occasion that will mark joy and happiness. So let's celebrate this season with full enthusiasm & energy. Happy Pongal"





"On this bounteous occasion, May happiness comes to you in all abundance. Happy Pongal"

Wishing you a prosperous and joyful Pongal. Hope this special day marking the start of a harvest season be happy and successful for you in every way and brings with it prosperity, good luck and moments to cherish. Happy Pongal