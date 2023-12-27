Lucknow reports 25% increase in patients with respiratory disorders

Lucknow: With a dip in temperatures and a spike in air pollution, Lucknow has reported 25 per cent increase in the number of patients visiting OPDs of city hospitals with respiratory problems.

According to doctors, the condition of those already suffering from respiratory ailments has worsened due to the rise in air pollution during winter.

Patients with respiratory issues like COPD, asthma, tuberculosis, and bronchitis often have hypersensitive respiratory tracts and damaged lungs. Besides, they have lower oxygen levels, therefore, their chances of catching viral and bacterial infections during winters are higher, and air pollution acts as a catalyst.

Prof Ved Prakash, a faculty member at the respiratory critical care medicine department at King George’s Medical University (KGMU), said that there was a 20 per cent rise in patients with respiratory issues, from an average of 160 patients daily, and explained why virus infection could be hazardous in respiratory patients.

“In common lung conditions like COPD, bronchitis, and asthma, damaged air sacs, collapsed tubes and narrow airways, along with extra mucus production and air pollutants, cause breathlessness. Therefore, transmission of gases gets hindered,” he said.

Due to the long-term impact of Covid-19, many patients, especially the elderly, have fibrosis, making it difficult for them to breathe. Hence, if both the conditions are combined, lung functioning will be extremely difficult.

Communicable disease expert, Dr D Himanshu of KGMU said, “Since ultrafine pollutants (PM 2.5 micron) enter lungs through inhalation, they cause further damage. Hence, they need to take extra precautions because if they get infected, oxygen levels may drop faster as compared to normal patients.”

“From an average of nearly 70 patients a day, the number has gone up to 90 per day. Most of these patients already have comorbid conditions,” medical superintendent of Lok Bandhu Hospital, Dr Ajay Tripathi, said.

At TB Hospital in Thakurganj, the average number of patients has gone up from 30 to 40. “Most patients complain of breathlessness and a burning sensation in their eyes in the morning and evening. People are also visiting us with this problem,” said the hospital’s Chief Medical Superintendent (CMS) Dr Vasudha Singh.

Meanwhile, taking cognizance of smog engulfing the city, district magistrate Surya Pal Gangwar has directed officials to restrict the burning of solid waste across the city.

He also asked officials to carry out audits of sites where civil work is on and ensure that they are not contributing to air pollution.

“Water sprinkling, and antismog guns should be used on the roads marked as hotspots,” said Gangwar. “Use loudspeakers to announce when to stop the engine at the signal and likewise when to start that,” he added.

Stressing on awareness, the district magistrate directed the state education department officials to conduct half hour classes in schools/colleges to explain how simple practices can help reduce smog.