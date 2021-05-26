Union Ministry issues guidelines of Few Steps be taken, in case your Child is Suffering from Covid-19

1. Those Children infected with Covid-19 might show a few of the symptoms such as cough, fever, problem in breathing, body ache and loss of taste and smell.



2. Few children might also show symptoms such as gastrointestinal problems

3. Children may also show Multi-system inflammatory Syndrom(MIS-C), it includes a body temperature above 38 degrees Celsius.

4. The syndrome involves multi-organ, which is usually seen weeks after the peak of Covid wave, and it can pose real threat to the children post-infection.

5. Children having asymptomatic features and have been infected with Covid should be kept in isolation and must be treated as per the symptoms

6. Children have prior problems in lung and suffering from obesity can also be treated at home.

During Home Isolation

1. Children can be treated and also be given Paracetamol 10 to 15 mg, between 4 to 6 hour gap



2. Children suffering from Covid-19 must not be given any antibiotic during the period of home isolation

3. Keep checking the oxygen level of the child at least 2-3 times a day and you can must keep a tab as to whether your child is facing any problem while breathing.

Children with following would be treated in the medium category if

• If the child's age is 2 months, then the respiratory rate >60 each minute

• If the child's age is 2 to 1 year old and the respiratory rate >50 each minute

• If the child's age is 1 to 5 year old and the respiratory rate >40 each minute

• If the child's age is above 5 years of age having respiratory rate >30 each minute

All the children in the above age group must have an oxygen saturation level above 90. The children must be treated in a designated covid-19 health care center

Serious cases of Covid-19 in children

If the SPO2 level is below 90 in children, it would be termed as serious case, immediately the child must be rushed to dedicated Covid-19 hospital, in this scenario, child may suffer from breathing problem and fatigue.



