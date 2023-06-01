Hyderabad to host ‘TCEI SIWPC Global 2023’ - A convention of renowned wedding planners from across the globe!

Telangana Chamber of Events Industry (TCEI) - one of India's largest regional events associations, is hosting the prestigious South Indian Wedding Planners Congress - TCEI SIWPC GLOBAL 2023 and TCEI Excellence Awards, on July 24th and 25, 2023 at HICC & HITEX, Hyderabad, the event is supported by the Telangana Tourism. The Website of the largest congregation of national and international Wedding planners, was formally unveiled by Balaram Babu, President, TCEI at a glittering ceremony at The Plaza, Begumpet, today. Also present on the occasion were; Shravan Madiraju, Convenor, SIWPC and President, TEMA; Y. Sudhakar, Co-convenor, TCEI and Secretary, TEMA and Farha Khadri, Jt. Secretary, TCEI; and members of TCEI and wedding planners.

The two-day conference brings together experts from various facets of the Indian wedding industry. This event aims to showcase South India's significant contributions to the world of weddings and provide a platform for collaboration and knowledge sharing. Renowned national and international speakers from the events fraternity will grace the conference, delivering insightful sessions on different aspects of the Indian wedding industry. Delegates will have the opportunity to gain valuable insights, learn from industry experts, and exchange ideas with like-minded professionals.

Balram Babu, President, TCEI; South Indian Wedding Planners Congress Global, is the most happening and awaited Convention by all the Wedding Planners, not just from South India, but from all over India and now global. South India’s contribution is significant and substantial to the wedding industry in India and the world. In fact several reputed global and Indian wedding destinations actively seek the hosting of South Indian destination weddings at their properties. The Congress will also be having an expo named as Event Bazar on both the days. This Congress will raise the stature of the Event Industry of Telangana and will be a magnum opus in real sense. Eminent faculty and delegates from abroad will add flavour to the Congress. The 7th Edition of TCEI Excellence awards, will be hosted at the Congress, and it will have 54 National Category Awards, including Pearl of Hyderabad and Gem of India Awards. Over 700 delegates from across the country and globe will attend the Congress and over one hundred stalls will be part of the Expo.

Shravan Madiraju, Convenor, SIWPC and President, Telangana Event Managers Association, (TEMA); said; the highlight of this 2nd edition of SIWPC is the top notch and eminent international faculty and delegates attending the Congress for the first time in India and they will be sharing valuable global insights. Renowned Art Directors from India and abroad will also be sharing their knowledge. The Caterers who served at Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone’s weddings will be dishing out delicious cuisine for delegates at the Congress.



Farha Khadri, Jt. Secretary, TCEI; said, this Congress is going to be many time impressive and grandeur in all aspects in comparison to the first edition we hosted in the past. The Telangana wedding industry is today one of the biggest in India and is scaling height internationally too. Therefore a Congress of such stature makes great sense to be held in Hyderabad.



Y. Sudhakar, Co-convenor, TCEI and Secretary, TEMA; said, TCEI Event Excellence Awards, is one of the most awaited recognitions of the Event Industry. This year the Awards ceremony will be bigger and impressive, as we are opening up the Awards for the nation-wide participants, for the first time and the Event Industry pan India is looking forward for it eagerly. In the years to come we will scale up these awards to International level.



An exhibition and expo featuring diverse range of offerings from the events fraternity, will be held concurrently on both the days. This exhibition will provide a unique opportunity for event professionals to network, explore new trends, and discover innovative solutions for their businesses.



The South Indian Wedding Planning Congress will also feature themed dinners and lunches, showcasing the best of Indian hospitality. Attendees will be treated to a culinary experience that highlights the rich flavours and traditions of Indian cuisine.



The event will host a glamorous Bridal Walk, where the latest trends in Indian weddings will be showcased. This exciting display of fashion and culture will inspire and captivate attendees, offering them a glimpse into the ever-evolving world of wedding trends.

An integral part of the South Indian Wedding Planning Congress is the TCEI Excellence Awards, which has been recognising outstanding achievements in the events industry for the past seven years. The awards will feature nominations from professionals across the events industry, and they will be divided into two sections: "Pearl of Hyderabad" for individuals from Telangana and "Gem of India" for professionals from across the nation. This prestigious recognition will celebrate excellence and innovation in event planning, production, and execution.

The South Indian Wedding Planning Congress & TCEI Excellence Awards is anticipated to attract numerous organisations and brands from both national and international backgrounds. This grand extravaganza promises to be a remarkable event, providing a platform for industry professionals to connect, learn, and grow.