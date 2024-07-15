Isha Ambani and Shloka Mehta Shine at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding Day 3

Isha Ambani and Shloka Mehta stole the spotlight on the third day of the wedding celebrations for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. The Ambani family hosted a grand reception for the newlyweds, where Isha and Shloka's stunning lehengas became the highlight of the evening. Here's a closer look at their captivating ensembles.

Isha Ambani and Shloka Mehta's Day 3 Wedding Looks

Isha Ambani and Shloka Mehta made a grand entrance with Mukesh Ambani and Akash Ambani at the reception for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. A video from the event captures Mukesh Ambani walking hand-in-hand with his daughter, alongside Akash and Shloka. Additionally, Diya Mehta, Shloka's sister, shared photos on Instagram, showcasing Isha in a gold and pink lehenga and Shloka in a custom blush pink lehenga.

Isha Ambani's Stunning Ensemble

For the Mangal Utsav celebrations, Isha Ambani wore a multi-panelled lehenga paired with a golden blouse. The lehenga skirt featured vibrant pink and orange panels adorned with intricate resham embroidery, sequin work, zardozi designs, and a broad embellished border. She complemented this with a gold sequinned blouse with half-length sleeves and a cropped hem.

Isha completed her look with a pink georgette dupatta draped elegantly over her shoulder and arm. Her accessories included a diamond necklace, earrings, and kadhas. Golden pumps, loose center-parted hair, and striking makeup rounded off her glamorous appearance.

Shloka Mehta's Elegant Look

Shloka Mehta opted for a custom Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla lehenga, featuring a blush pink and light green choli. The choli had a backless design, half-length sleeves, a wide neckline, a fitted bust, a cropped hem, and delicate gold embroidery. She paired it with an embroidered A-line lehenga skirt and a pleated dupatta draped over her shoulder.

Shloka accessorized her ensemble with diamond jewelry, including a flower-adorned hairpin, bangles, earrings, and a stunning cut-work necklace. Her look was completed with a half-up, half-down hairstyle, a dainty bindi, subtle brown eye shadow, mascara, blush pink lips, feathered brows, and rouge-tinted cheeks.



Isha Ambani and Shloka Mehta's exquisite lehengas and impeccable styling added to the grandeur of the wedding celebrations. Their outfits not only showcased their unique fashion sense but also highlighted the intricate craftsmanship of Indian bridal wear.