Janmashtami 2023: Tips To Dress Your Child As Lord Krishna Or Radha For Gokulashtami!

Janmashtami is one of the most auspicious festivals in the Hindu tradition and marks the birth of Lord Krishna. Also known as Krishna Janmashtami, Saatam Aatham, Gokulashtami, Ashtami Rohini, Srikrishna Jayanti and Sree Jayanti, it is celebrated on the correct Krishna Paksha (dark fortnight) day of the month of Bhadrapad (August-September). This year it will be celebrated on September 6.

On the occasion of Krishna Janmashtami, parents dress their children as Lord Krishna and Radha to celebrate the festival. In Indian mythology, the child figure of Lord Krishna known as Gopal or Kanha is known as one of the iconic figures. Here are the tips on how you can dress your child as Lord Krishna and Radha:



Tips to dress your child as Lord Krishna

1. Off-white Colour Dhoti / Get Dhoti and Kurta in Yellow Colour

You can have your child wear an off-white dhoti and tie a red dupatta at the waist. You can also have your child wear a yellow coloured dhoti and kurta. The kurta is generally angrakha in style. If you are going to dress a baby, make sure they wear a cotton costume so that they feel comfortable.

2. Krishna Costume Accessories

You can buy a mukut/crown and add a morpankh or peacock feather to the crown to complete the look. Lord Krishna's attire is complete without a crown as Lord Krishna was born as a prince to Queen Devaki and King Vasudev.

3. Flute/Bansuri

A Krishna costume is incomplete without flute or bansuri. You can get a flute decorated with ornaments and other decorative elements. You can also make one by purchasing a simple flute and decorating it with gold drops or ribbons or ornaments.

4. Krishna costume jewelry

To make Lord Krishna look more authentic and attractive, you can have your child wear pearl necklaces, silver anklets, sand bracelets, etc.

Tips for dressing Radha's children



1.Lehenga/Ghagra

You can dress your child in Ghaghra or lehenga choli. A Rajasthani or Gujarati Lehenga Choli is the best option to make your kids look like Radha

2. Jewelry/Accessories

You can make your child wear pearl necklaces, anklets, silver bracelets and crowns, etc. You can also make your children wear flower necklaces and bracelets etc. as artificial jewelry is not sensitive to the skin. You can decorate your child's hair with flowers to give it a more elaborate look.

3. Matka/Ghada

To complete the look, have your child wear a small clay or metal ghada adorned with silver/gold ribbons, mirrors, etc., which will make a perfect accessory for your little Radha.