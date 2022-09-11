Love is not for Sale, the more you give it away, the more you receive it-Warren Buffet

Warren Buffet is one of the few successful self-made billionaires, who is willing to provide fit of wisdom and truth, when we require ti most. The truth is , when one really stop and consider them, we are always spot-on.



In her biography of Buffet, "The Snowball: Warren Buffet and the Business of Life" author Alice Schroeder, writes about a time, when Buffet gave a presentation at the University of Georgia. The students have asked him about his definition of success.

When you are nearing your end of life, your only measure to success must be number of people, you wish to have love you, actually do love you, he answered.

I am aware people who have a lot of money, and they get testimonial dinners and they get hospital wings named after them. But the truth is, that nobody in the world loves them, stated Buffet. If you get to my age in life and nobody thinks well of you, I don't care, how big your bank account is, your life is a disaster.

Self-made billionaire states that, the amount you are loved-bot your wealth or accomplishments, is the ultimate measure of success in life.

To Give and Receive

Love is one of the most powerful emotions a human being can feel and yet, we still try to live in an individualistic society. We tend to feel, we are finally arrived at the top, when we are able to go on vacation twice a year to exotic islands and drop a European luxury car (or two) in the garage. We dream about all of these things, love be damned.

"Buffett told the students, "The problem with love is that, it is not for sale, the only way to get love is to be lovable. It is very irritating, if you have a lot of money. You would like to think you could write a check, I would buy a million dollars, worth of love. But it does not work that way. The more you give love away, the more you get.

The path of putting love into motion is a daring as well as courageous one, but here are few ways to do it.

Be Selfless and do not expect anything in return

The laws of love is reciprocal. When we choose to love someone unconditionally by encouraging as well as believing in them, love comes back in full force through respect, admiration, trust as well as loyalty. A study, published in the year, 2007 in the Journal of Research in Personality, concluded that people who have self-compassion are more likely to be happy, optimistic and show personal initiative.

Be empathetic

Empathy plays a major role in a person's potential to influence others. Empathy is one of the most common traits of likable (or, as Buffett prefers to say "lovable) people. True empathy only occurs when you are able to step into someone's else shoes and see their perspective. It has been found that, 15000 leaders across 20 industries, researchers found that, the ability to listen as well as respond with empathy was the most cri.

Make your work enjoyable and fun

tical driver of a team's overall performance, when you enjoy work, you tend to enjoy life. In Carol J Loomis' biography of Buffet " Tap Dancing to work : Warrant Buffet on Practically Everything" she mentions a quote from Buffet" I love every day. I mean, I tap dance in here and work with nothing but people I like.

The evidence here is clear: In positive as well as uplifting cultures, where people share the same values, beliefs and norms, you would find a high-performing group of people who attract folks of same kind.

Treat others the way they want to be treated

As children, we are often taught the Golden Rule" Treat others as you wish to be treated. But the Platinum Rule takes it, to a whole new level. Treat others the way they want to be treated.

When we follow this platinum rule, we would be more certain that we are respecting what they want, instead of projecting our own values and preferences. That does not mean we must ignore the Golden Rule altogether, but we must realize its limitation given that every person and every situation is so different.

Follow your passion

If you wish to have your dream career, you should follow your passion. It is that, simple, many of us, take our cushy paychecks as well as job security for granted, even though we might hate our jobs and would rather be doing something else, something we actually love.

As humans, doing what we love is a major contributor to true happiness in life. So, if you do not know what is your passion is, it is time to figure that out.