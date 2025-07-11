Live
Minister Ponguleti Inaugurates Derma 360’s World-Class Aesthetic Clinic in Hyderabad
Derma 360 unveiled its fourth state-of-the-art aesthetic clinic in Kavuri Hills, inaugurated by Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy.
Backed by a global team led by Dr. Bala K. Ravi, the clinic offers advanced surgical and non-surgical solutions, including cosmetic surgery, laser therapies, and holistic wellness programs.
With over 75 years of combined expertise, Derma 360 promises top-tier, FDA-approved treatments in a patient-centric environment. The minister expressed hopes for it to rank among Hyderabad’s top 5 clinics. This launch marks a new benchmark in aesthetic excellence for the city.
