  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > Life Style

National Creativity Day

National Creativity Day
x

National Creativity Day

Highlights

All throughout the world creative people often live on the edges of culture, pushing boundaries and imagining things in a fresh and new way.

All throughout the world creative people often live on the edges of culture, pushing boundaries and imagining things in a fresh and new way. It is this spirit of innovation, inspiration and creativity that keeps the world moving forward and growing deeper.

In celebration of these creative spirits – and the imaginative spirit that lives in all of us – National Creativity Day brings an opportunity to show respect for those in the community who see the world a little differently.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X