National Handloom Day 2025: Bollywood Divas Who Embraced Traditional Weaves with Grace

As India celebrates National Handloom Day 2025 on August 7, we honor the exquisite artistry of our weavers whose threads tell stories of heritage, resilience, and elegance. From the intricate Banarasi silks to the earthy charm of Khadi, handloom is more than fabric — it’s a cultural treasure.

Bollywood has played a vital role in popularizing handlooms on and off-screen. Here’s a look at some leading ladies of Indian cinema who have proudly draped themselves in traditional weaves, promoting sustainable and indigenous fashion.

1. Vidya Balan — The Queen of Handloom Elegance

Vidya Balan has been a long-time ambassador of Indian handlooms. From Chanderi silks to Khand textiles, she’s often seen in earthy hues and artisanal sarees at public events. Her style not only showcases grace but also encourages younger audiences to embrace traditional wear.





2. Rekha — Timeless in Kanjeevaram

A true icon of vintage charm, Rekha's love for Kanjeevaram silk sarees is legendary. Her dazzling gold-bordered weaves paired with temple jewellery are a tribute to South India's rich handloom legacy. She’s an evergreen symbol of the beauty of traditional attire.





3. Kangana Ranaut — Fierce and Rooted

Kangana is known for her unapologetically Indian aesthetic. She often steps out in cotton sarees from Bengal, Maheshwari weaves, and Paithanis, promoting handwoven fabrics on international platforms. Her wardrobe is a nod to India’s rural artisans.





4. Deepika Padukone — Modern Royalty in Weaves

From red carpets to wedding ceremonies, Deepika Padukone is often seen flaunting Banarasi silk sarees and Chikankari kurtas. She blends tradition with sophistication, redefining luxury with handcrafted fabrics.





5. Taapsee Pannu — The Voice of Sustainable Fashion

Taapsee is a vocal supporter of ethical fashion. Be it Ikat prints from Odisha or hand-block printed cottons, her style is refreshingly authentic. Her everyday handloom picks inspire fans to choose indigenous fashion over fast fashion.





6. Sonam Kapoor Ahuja — The Handloom Fashionista

A true-blue fashion icon, Sonam Kapoor has elevated handloom to couture levels. Whether it’s a handwoven Anavila saree or an experimental Gaurang Shah lehenga, she fuses modern silhouettes with traditional craftsmanship.





Why It Matters

With fashion becoming more globalized, supporting India’s handloom sector is vital for cultural preservation and rural livelihoods. Celebrities like these divas bring visibility and pride to Indian weaves on global platforms, helping keep our looms alive.