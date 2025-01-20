Neeraj Chopra and Himani Mor Shine in Coordinated Pink Outfits at Their Intimate Wedding

India’s ace javelin thrower, Neeraj Chopra, tied the knot with Himani Mor in an intimate ceremony that exuded elegance and charm. The couple’s wedding became an instant sensation as they opted for matching baby pink ensembles, setting major fashion goals. Neeraj donned a regal sherwani paired with a pagdi, while Himani dazzled in a beautifully embroidered pink lehenga with silver and green jewellery. Sharing the joyous occasion on Instagram, Neeraj expressed gratitude and love for the new chapter in their lives. The ceremony, attended by close family and friends, highlighted the couple’s understated yet striking style and their journey together.

A Dreamy Wedding in Baby Pink

India’s celebrated javelin thrower, Neeraj Chopra, recently exchanged vows with Himani Mor in a private wedding ceremony attended by close family and friends. The couple took social media by storm by sharing breathtaking pictures of their special day, where their coordinated baby pink outfits became the talk of the town.

Elegant Outfits that Stole the Show

Neeraj looked dapper in a baby pink sherwani, paired with a matching pagdi that elevated his regal appearance. Himani complemented him perfectly in a stunning baby pink lehenga, featuring intricate floral embroidery. Her bridal look was completed with a matching choora and exquisite silver and green jewelry, adding a touch of sophistication to the ensemble.

Love and Celebration on Social Media

Neeraj Chopra shared two snapshots from the ceremony on Instagram, captioning them, “Started a new chapter of life with my family. Grateful for every blessing that brought us to this moment together. Bound by love, happily ever after. Neeraj Himani." The post garnered over a million likes, with fans and celebrities, including Suresh Raina and Gajraj Rao, congratulating the newlyweds.

A Private Affair with a Public Surprise

Known for keeping his personal life private, Neeraj surprised fans with the news of his marriage. The intimate ceremony showcased not only their love for each other but also their impeccable fashion sense, setting major couple goals.

A Star On and Off the Field

Neeraj Chopra continues to inspire millions with his achievements, including a historic gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 and a silver at the 2024 Paris Olympics. His wedding with Himani Mor added another milestone to his life, leaving fans in awe of his journey both on and off the field.