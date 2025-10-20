Precautions for a safe and joyous Diwali celebration!

LVPEI wishes all a Diwali filled with happiness, prosperity and above all, safety. It's time for celebrations coupled with the sparkle of firecrackers. As we gear up for the festivities, it's important to ensure that our celebrations are safe. Safety comes from celebrating responsibly!

"Diwali holds a special place in our hearts as a time of celebration, exuberance and togetherness. A few precautions alongside the excitement of lights, firecrackers, and family gatherings, will ensure that our celebrations remain joyful and safe for everyone." says Dr Navya Cherukuri, In-charge - Emergency Services at LVPEI’s Kallam Anji Reddy campus, Hyderabad.

Dos and Don’ts in case of an eye injury

Dos

1. Rinse the Eye Gently: If there is any debris in the eye, rinse it gently with clean water or saline solution. Avoid trying to remove the debris at home or use any other substances to remove it.

2. Protect the Eye: If possible, place a clean, dry cloth or an eye shield over the eye to prevent movement or additional injury.

3. Keep the Eye Closed: Keep the injured eye closed to avoid further damage.

4. Seek Immediate Medical Attention: Get the injured person to an eye care professional or emergency room as quickly as possible.

5. Follow Medical Advice: Adhere to the instructions given by the doctor.

Don’ts

1. Don’t Apply Pressure: Avoid putting any pressure on the injured eye, as this could worsen the injury.

2. Don’t Rub the Eye: Refrain from touching or rubbing the injured eye, as this can exacerbate the injury.

3. Don’t Use Home Remedies: Do not use ointments, creams, or any home remedies on the eye without professional guidance.

4. Don’t Remove Objects: If there is a foreign object/debris lodged in the eye, do not attempt to remove it yourself.

5. Don’t Wait to Seek Help: Don’t delay seeking medical care, even if the injury seems minor; prompt treatment is crucial.

6. Don’t Drive Yourself: If the injured person needs medical attention, do not let them drive. Arrange for someone else to take them.

7. Don’t Ignore Symptoms: Watch for worsening symptoms, such as severe pain, vision changes, or excessive bleeding, and seek help immediately if they occur.

L V P Eye Institute offers a set of dos and don'ts with regards firecrackers, to ensure a safe and enjoyable Diwali:

Dos:

• Purchase fireworks only from authorized manufacturers and ensure they are thoroughly dried in the sun for two days.

• Safely store firecrackers in cardboard boxes, out of children's reach, and away from flammable materials like gas cylinders or oil cans.

• Always supervise children closely while they play with firecrackers.

• Allow only one person to light a firecracker at a time while others watch from a safe distance.

• Choose open areas for lighting firecrackers.

• Utilize long incense sticks/sparklers (phuljharis) to light firecrackers.

• Keep two buckets of water nearby to douse any burns immediately, and for more severe burns, wrap the victim in a clean bedsheet and rush them to the hospital.

• Always wear protective shatterproof goggles when bursting firecrackers.

Don'ts:

• Avoid lighting crackers while holding them in your hand.

• Refrain from bending over firecrackers while lighting them.

• Never light crackers inside a container, such as a bottle, tin can, or overturned pot, as this can be highly hazardous.

• Exercise patience and avoid approaching firecrackers that do not ignite immediately.

• Do not collect leftover firecrackers to create homemade versions or carry them in your pocket.

• Keep firecrackers away from burning candles, diyas, or agarbattis.

• Wear thick cotton clothing, avoiding synthetic materials when lighting crackers.

• Secure all clothing tightly; loose garments can be dangerous.

• Avoid applying creams, ointments, or oils to a burnt area.

• Do not ignite flying fireworks during heavy winds.

LVPEI Emergency Helpline Numbers:

Hyderabad: 040-68102100

040-68102848

73311 29653