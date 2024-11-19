Press Release - Understanding Men’s Mental Health Challenges FINAL

As we today is International Men’s Day (19 November), it is crucial to address the critical issue of men’s mental health and wellbeing in the workplace. Globally, approximately 12 billion working days are lost annually to depression and anxiety alone, costing an estimated US$ 1 trillion per year in lost productivity1, and it is evident that men are significantly less likely to seek help for mental health challenges.2Alcohol abuse, depression and specific phobias are among the most common mental health disorders affecting men3, and the global suicide rate is over twice as high among men than women,4 underscoring the severity of this issue.

International SOS, the world's leading health and security risk services company, provides some tips on good practices for organisations to implement effective strategies to address this issue and ensure supportive and inclusive work environments for all.

Dr Vikram Vora, Medical Director and Chief Health Officer (Indian Subcontinent) at International SOS, comments:

"Men often face unique challenges with mental health due to societal expectations and stigma around vulnerability. This stigma often causes men to struggle in silence, reeling under the pressure of appearing strong and unaffected and hence, avoid seeking help. As the International Men’s Day approaches, it’s essential to recognize these barriers and act. Organizations can lead the way by fostering an environment where mental health is openly discussed and prioritized. Providing resources like counseling, mental health training for managers, and peer support programs can make a difference. Encouraging male employees to have conversations about emotions and normalizing help-seeking behaviors are crucial steps. Leaders must be vocal about their own vulnerabilities to create a ripple effect among the workforces. By addressing stigma and creating a supportive culture, companies can empower male employees to prioritize their mental wellbeing, leading to healthier, stronger and more resilient organizations.”

International SOS offers top tips for organisations to help break stigmas and build a supportive workplace:

1. Create a supportive work environment: Foster a workplace culture that prioritises mental wellbeing by encouraging work-life balance and recognising the importance of mental health. This can include initiatives like having awareness days dedicated tomental health,stress management workshops and wellness programmes.

2. Promote open conversations: Encourage open dialogue about mental health by creating safe spaces where employees feel comfortable sharing their experiences. Regularly host workshops, seminars or informal discussions to normalise conversations around mental health.

3. Train managers and leaders: Equip managers and leaders with the skills to recognise signs of mental health issues and provide appropriate support. Training should include how to approach sensitive conversations, offer support and refer employees to professional help when needed.

4. Provide confidential access to mental health professionals: Ensure that employees have confidential access to mental health professionals, such as therapists and counsellors, through Employee Assistance Programmes (EAPs) or partnerships with mental health organisations. Additionally, consider offering on-site counselling sessions or virtual consultations with strict confidentiality protocols to ensure employees feel safe and secure when seeking help.

5. Regularly assess and improve: Continuously evaluate the effectiveness of your mental health initiatives through employee feedback and regular assessments. Use surveys, focus groups, and anonymous feedback channels to understand your workforce's needs and concerns.