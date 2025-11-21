Rashtriya Vanara Sena files police complaint

Ace filmmaker SS Rajamouli has found himself at the center of a heated controversy after allegedly making atheist-leaning remarks about Lord Hanuman during the launch event of Globetrotter. His comments, which reportedly questioned the belief in Hanuman, have triggered strong reactions across Telugu states.

Following the incident, members of the Rashtriya Vanara Sena lodged a formal complaint against the director at the Saroornagar Police Station. According to reports, the organisation objected to the statements Rajamouli made on stage, claiming that his remarks were derogatory and deeply disrespectful to the revered Hindu deity.

Vanara Sena representatives alleged that SS Rajamouli’s comments “hurt the religious sentiments of Hindus” and demanded immediate action, including the director’s arrest. They further expressed concern over what they described as a rising pattern of mockery or dismissal of Hindu deities within sections of the film industry. Such behaviour, they stated, sets a dangerous precedent and must be curbed to prevent further erosion of religious respect.

The organisation also appealed to authorities to treat the matter seriously, arguing that influential figures in cinema have a responsibility to maintain sensitivity, especially when speaking about cultural and religious icons revered by millions.

As of now, the Saroornagar Police have acknowledged receiving the complaint but have not taken any action yet. Officials are expected to review the footage and statements from the event before determining the next steps. More updates on the case are awaited. The controversy has sparked intense debate online, with supporters and critics of SS Rajamouli expressing contrasting views. While some believe his comments were taken out of context, others insist that public figures must exercise caution when addressing matters tied to faith and tradition.