Sattu vs Besan: The Desi Showdown for Weight Loss — Which Flour Deserves a Spot on Your Plate?

When it comes to weight loss, Indians are increasingly turning to traditional ingredients that pack both nutrition and nostalgia. Two such staples—sattu and besan—have long been household favourites, celebrated for their high protein and fibre content. But when it comes to shedding extra kilos, which one truly takes the crown? Let’s find out.

What Is Sattu?

Sattu is made by dry-roasting Bengal gram (chana) and grinding it into a coarse flour. This process locks in nutrients while lending the flour a distinct nutty flavour. It’s often mixed with water, lemon, and a pinch of salt to make a refreshing summer drink that cools and energizes the body. Variants of sattu made from barley or wheat are also popular in different parts of India.

Beyond its hydrating nature, sattu is rich in protein (around 5–7g per scoop) and dietary fibre, helping to keep hunger pangs at bay. Its low glycaemic index ensures slow sugar release, making it an excellent choice for diabetics and weight watchers alike. Moreover, it’s loaded with essential minerals such as iron, magnesium, and potassium, all of which support metabolism and energy production.

What Is Besan?

On the other hand, besan or gram flour is made from ground chickpeas and is a kitchen staple for everything from pakoras to pancakes (chillas). According to the USDA, 100 grams of besan provides about 22 grams of protein, making it a plant-based powerhouse for vegetarians.

Besan is also low in fat and offers a smooth texture that makes it ideal for light, wholesome recipes. Fermented besan dishes like dhokla further enhance digestibility and gut health. Its nutty flavour and versatility allow it to blend seamlessly into both savoury and sweet preparations—something that sattu, with its earthy taste, can’t always match.

The Weight Loss Verdict

When comparing sattu and besan for weight loss, both stand strong, but their roles differ slightly.

Choose Sattu if your goal is long-lasting fullness and a cooling, nutrient-dense drink during hot days. Its high fibre content keeps cravings away and stabilizes blood sugar levels.

Pick Besan for lighter meals and versatile cooking options—from chillas to soups—without compromising on protein.

Nutritionists often suggest alternating between the two to enjoy the benefits of both. Sattu can make for a great midday snack or breakfast shake, while besan works wonderfully in savoury meals or light dinners.

There’s no single winner in the sattu vs besan debate—it all comes down to your body type, taste preferences, and cooking habits. Together, these traditional Indian flours offer a wholesome, protein-packed way to support healthy weight management while keeping your meals deliciously desi.