Saudi Arabia releases first-ever photos of holy Kaaba stone
With Hajj pilgrimage limited due to COVID pandemic restrictions, Saudi Arabia published high-resolution images of the ancient holy stone of the Kaaba, a black masonry cube at the center of the ritual that the Muslim community around the world pray to on a daily basis.
With Hajj pilgrimage limited due to COVID pandemic restrictions, Saudi Arabia published high-resolution images of the ancient holy stone of the Kaaba, a black masonry cube at the center of the ritual that Muslim community around the world pray to on a daily basis. This Kaaba stone is also called al-Hajar al-Aswad, or the Black Stone.
As per the inputs we have, 1050 high-resolution photos were taken in 7Hrs session. The images are of 49,000 Megapixels.
The stone, which Islamic tradition holds fell at the time of Adam and Eve, is framed in pure silver at the southeast corner of the Kaaba, itself said to have been constructed by Abraham and his son Ishmael.
During hajj, pilgrims perform Tawaf, or circumambulation, seven times counter-clockwise, around the Kaaba and they usually touch, kiss, or wave at al-Hajar al-Aswad stone when walking past it.