Saurabh Monga’s Cinematic Journey from Delhi to the World of Netflix

Embarking on a remarkable odyssey that unfolds from the bustling streets of New Delhi to the captivating landscapes of Latin America, Saurabh Monga has evolved into a revered cinematographer with a global resonance.

Saurabh Monga's passage, shaped by his earlier ventures such as Agra, and culminating in the recent Netflix release Kohrra, is a testament to his unwavering dedication and artistic maturation. Returning to India from the United States at the tender age of 20, Saurabh's passion for cinema ignited his journey. Over time, his quest took him to Latin America at the age of 26, where he meticulously honed his craft. During this transformative period, absorbing and traveling between the cultural landscapes of India and the West, he contributed to an array of projects including notable feature films like The Gold-Laden Sheep & the Sacred Mountain, Candela, and also lent his expertise to short films like La Carga, El Destetado, Tiznao, all while actively participating in the creation of 'Kohrra,' back in India.

Reflecting on his trajectory from these earlier projects to Kohrra, Saurabh shared, It's been a surreal experience. The four-year wait for 'Agra' to release was rewarded with its premiere at Cannes. Interestingly, 'Kohhra' came to me unexpectedly. I was on the brink of finalizing another project when Sudip approached me. I had just 48 hours to decide. 'Kohrra' resonated with me, and within three days, I found myself on a flight to Ludhiana. With only three weeks at hand, I immersed myself in scouting, absorbed Randeep's vision, and grasped the essence of the project. I was fortunate that Sudip, Randeep, and I clicked so well.

Drawing a parallel between the professional landscapes of India and the West, Saurabh pointed out, While the emphasis on preparation might not be as pronounced in India, for me, cinematography is a vessel for storytelling, and a robust collaboration with the director serves as the cornerstone. Interestingly, this practice holds true not only in the Western context but also here in India, where directors often gravitate towards sustained collaborations with the same cinematographers, fostering a seamless creative symbiosis.

The appreciation that followed Kohrra deeply touched Saurabh. As industry stalwarts like Karan Johar, Deepa Mehta, and Mira Nair applauded the series, he experienced a mixture of excitement and humility.

Reflecting on the changing landscape of storytelling, Saurabh added, The evolution of Indian filmmaking is exciting. People now recognize cinematography and understand its importance. It's heartening to see the media discussing various aspects of filmmaking, including scriptwriting, background scores, and cinematography.

Following the success of Kohrra, Saurabh's upcoming projects promise to showcase his skill in creating a unique interplay of light and shadow, crafting narratives that resonate universally.