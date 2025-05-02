Shruti Haasan gets trolled about love life: ‘I See My Relationship Failures as Growth’

Actress Shruti Haasan, known for her pan-Indian appeal and dynamic performances over a 25-year career, recently opened up about her love life, which has often been the subject of public curiosity and online trolling. The 39-year-old, who has previously dated visual artist Santanu Hazarika, London-based Michael Corsale, and actor Siddharth, addressed the criticism she receives about her past relationships with remarkable honesty.

Often targeted on social media with jibes like “Which number boyfriend is this?”, Shruti said in a recent interview that such remarks don’t bother her deeply. “People think it’s just a number, but for me, it’s the number of times I failed at finding the love I wanted,” she shared, adding that she views thesefailed relationships as opportunities for personal growth. “Of course, I’m human and I feel a little bad, but I don’t regret those chapters.”

Shruti also touched upon the idea of emotional influence in relationships, admitting that she wished she hadn’t allowed love to influence her so deeply in the past. “Everyone has that one dangerous ex,” she quipped, adding that she closes each relationship chapter with no regrets.

She emphasized that she has always been loyal and sincere in her relationships and doesn’t hold grudges. However, she did express remorse for unintentionally hurting people she valued. “I still spend time apologizing for it,” she said.

Currently single and enjoying her solitude, Shruti is focusing on her career with major upcoming roles in Coolie alongside Rajinikanth and Jana Nayagan with Vijay.