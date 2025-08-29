Sumedh blends heritage and modern pop for ‘When in Love’

Rising singer-songwriter and music producer Sumedh has officially launched his debut single When in Love, a cinematic pop ballad that explores the transformative power of human connection. Splitting his time between Mumbai and Los Angeles, Sumedh has already built a strong digital presence, captivating millions online with his heartfelt storytelling and modern sound.

Written during a phase of deep romance, When in Love channels the euphoria of seeing oneself reflected in a partner’s eyes. With lush production and Sumedh’s tender yet powerful vocals, the track captures the intimacy of love at its most profound—where simple moments feel like cinematic memories. “I poured so much care and time into this,” Sumedh shares. “It’s my love letter to devotion, to the kind of tenderness that turns life into slow dances and quiet celebrations.”

Sumedh’s journey has been anything but ordinary. A former student of Berklee College of Music, he chose to leave and carve his own artistic path, a decision that paid off when his reels went viral in 2024, drawing millions of views and recognition from industry insiders and celebrities. His training at the New York Film Academy Los Angeles and Stella Adler Academy of Theatre & Acting further shaped his cinematic approach to music-making.

When in Love also carries lyrical nods to iconic poets like Ghalib and Javed Akhtar, anchoring the contemporary track in timeless heritage. Beyond his solo career, Sumedh fronts KK Live Forever, the official tribute band featuring the late singer’s original band members, reflecting his deep admiration for one of his greatest inspirations. With When in Love, Sumedh establishes himself as an independent artist with both global sensibilities and cultural depth—an emerging voice ready to make a lasting mark in the world of music.