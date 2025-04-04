Live
Tollywood Actress Sowmya Janu Hosts Grand Ramadan Celebration in Hyderabad
Highlights
Tollywood actress Sowmya Janu hosted a special Ramadan lunch at her Film Nagar residence in Hyderabad, bringing together film and political personalities in a joyous celebration.
The event was attended by Rasamayi Balakishan, Congress leader Firoz Khan, and popular Jabardasth comedians Phani, Adhire Abhi, and Mahesh, along with actors Shravan, Hema, Apoorva, and others.
Sowmya Janu expressed her happiness in uniting friends and colleagues for the festive occasion, emphasizing the spirit of togetherness during Ramadan. The gathering was a vibrant blend of culture, camaraderie, and festive cheer, making it a memorable event for all attendees.
