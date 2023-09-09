When is Grandparents’ Day 2023 in India? Date, History, Facts, Quotes, and Celebration

Grandparents Day in India is celebrated on the first Sunday of September every year. This year it will be celebrated on September 10. It is a day to honour and celebrate the invaluable role that grandparents play in the lives of their grandchildren. Promotes intergenerational bonding, appreciation and the exchange of wisdom and love between generations. It is also a day to show our gratitude for the love and support they give us. Discover the origins, cultural significance and heartwarming celebrations of Grandparents Day in India.



HISTORY OF GRANDPARENTS DAY

The concept of Grandparents Day originated in the United States. It was started by Marian McQuade, a West Virginia homemaker, who wanted to encourage her grandchildren to take advantage of the wisdom and heritage that her grandparents could provide them. She also hoped to strengthen ties between generations. Her efforts led to President Jimmy Carter proclaiming Grandparents Day as a national holiday in 1978.

In India, Grandparents Day gained popularity over the years as people recognized the importance of honouring and celebrating the wisdom and contributions of grandparents.

MEANING OF GRANDPARENTS DAY

Grandparents' Day has great cultural and family importance. It is a day to recognize the fundamental role that grandparents play in the lives of their grandchildren. It is an opportunity to show gratitude for their love, guidance, and the valuable lessons they impart through their experiences.

GRANDPARENTS' DAY FACTS

1. Grandparents often serve as a bridge between generations, transmitting traditions, values and stories.

2. In many cultures, grandparents play a crucial role in childcare, helping working parents care for their children.

3. Grandparents usually have more time to spend with their grandchildren, providing them with emotional support and company.

4. The celebration of Grandparents’ Day varies from one country to another, with different traditions and customs.

HOW TO CELEBRATE GRANDPARENTS’ DAY?

1. Family gatherings

Families come together to spend quality time with their grandparents. It is a day for reunions and bonds.

2. Gifts and Cards

Grandchildren often express their love and gratitude by giving gifts, cards, or small tokens of appreciation to their grandparents.

3. Stories and memories

Sharing stories, remembering the past and listening to the wisdom of grandparents are common activities on this day.

4. Crafts and activities

Many schools and communities host special activities where children can create crafts or art projects to present to their grandparents.

5. Intergenerational events

Schools and organizations sometimes host intergenerational events or activities in which both grandparents and grandchildren participate.

6. Service and Volunteering

Some families take the opportunity to volunteer or perform acts of kindness together, demonstrating the values passed down from grandparents.

7. Cooking and baking

Cooking or baking traditional family recipes with grandparents is a meaningful way to connect and preserve culinary traditions.

HAPPY GRANDPARENTS DAY 2023 QUOTES AND MESSAGES

1. Grandparents are a delicious combination of laughter, loving acts, wonderful stories and love.

2. A grandfather is a bit of a father, a bit of a teacher and a bit of a best friend.

3. Grandparents make the world a little softer, a little kinder and a little warmer.

4. Grandparents hold our little hands only for a little while, but our hearts forever.

5. The best parents are promoted to grandparents.

6. Grandparents are like stars. You may not always see them, but you know they are always there.

7. Grandparents are steps for future generations.

8. Grandchildren are the points that connect the lines from generation to generation. -Lois Wyse

9. Grandparents: a little bit parents, a little bit teachers and a little bit best friends.

10. Becoming a grandparent is enjoying one of the few pleasures in life whose consequences are already paid for. -Robert Brault

11. Grandparents, like heroes, are as necessary for a child's growth as vitamins.- Joyce Allston

12. A grandmother is an extraordinary woman. She is a wonderful combination of warmth and kindness, laughter and love.

13. Grandchildren fill a place in your heart that you didn't know was empty.

14. Grandparents are the solid foundation of the family. Their very special love sets them apart. Through happiness and sadness, through their special love and care, grandparents keep a family close to their hearts.

15. You put the 'grandfather' in Grandparents. Thank you for being so wonderful!