World Hello Day: Quotes, Wishes & Messages to Share on this Day

World Hello Day is celebrated on November 21 annually, it is observed to illustrate the significance of personal communication for preserving peace.



People across the world have the chance to try to connect with one another and advance world peace on World Hello Day. Saying Hello is the most typical way to establish this personal connection. The primary audience for the message is global leaders, who urged to settle disputes through negotiation rather than force.

Wishes for World Hello Day

• Together we can make this world a happier place to live if we agree to talk with open hearts and open ears…. Happy World Hello Day!!!

• World Hello Day is not only for world peace but it is also for peace within, and peace with the people around us which we can achieve just by saying "Hello".

• A cheerful, positive, and happy greeting has the power to melt the toughest of hearts…. Happy World Hello Day to you.

• The day when the power of love will become stronger than love for power, that day we will see a new world around us…. Wishing you a Happy World Hello Day.

• On World Hello Day, forget the past and try to win over the hearts of your enemies through a friendly greeting.

• "Hello" is the sweetest way to start a conversation that can change all the equations…. Wishing you a very Happy World Hello Day!!!

• Why use force to solve conflicts when we have the option to communicate? Happy World Hello Day.

• On World Hello Day, let us say hello to our shortcomings to make them our strengths and this world a new place to live….. Best wishes to you.

• It takes a lot of courage and willingness to sit down and talk with your enemy and World Hello Day gives us the inspiration to do so.

Quotes for World Hello Day

• "It's time to say goodbye, but I think goodbyes are sad and I'd much rather say hello. Hello to a new adventure."- Ernie Harwell

• "Because you know what happens when you say 'hello' or 'good morning?' You make a connection. And isn't that what being human is all about?"- Philip Rosenthal

• "The story of life is quicker than the blink of an eye, the story of love is hello, goodbye".- Jimi Hendrix

• "Hello, this is Glozell! Are you OK? Are you? Good, cause I wanted to know!"- GloZell

• "When I go to different countries, I want to know how to at least say hello and thank you. Language is a great hobby."- Cesaro

• "When I met people in the past, even before saying hello, I felt like I should explain myself: This isn't who I am!"-Sulli

• "One of the most telling things about a person is how they say hello, and handshakes."-Miguel