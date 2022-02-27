  • Menu
World NGO Day

World NGO Day is an international calendar day annually observed on the 27th of February.

World NGO Day aims to inspire people to become more actively involved within NGOs (Charities, NPOs, CSOs) and encourage a greater symbiosis between NGOs and both the public and private sector.

The universal concept of the World NGO Day is Celebrate, Commemorate and Collaborate the various NGOs around the world, and the people behind them.

World NGO Day is a day for NGOs around the globe to share knowledge and experiences with one another.

It aims to educate individuals worldwide on NGOs and their impact. The World NGO Day provides an opportunity to honour and remember NGO founders, employees, volunteers, members and supporters.

