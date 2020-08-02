Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Hyderabad Latest News Coronavirus Cases LIVE Updates Today 2 August 2020

Coronavirus Live Updates: The Hans India blog provides you the latest Coronavirus Cases news from India, Telangana & Andhra Pradesh. You can find all the Live updates from India and abroad as they break. Check for the latest news here.

Coronavirus in Telangana on Saturday reported 2083 coronavirus positive cases and 11 deaths due to the deadly virus. The overall positive cases stood at 64786 while the deaths at 530.

Coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh on Saturday reported 9,276 coronavirus positive cases and 58 deaths due to the deadly virus. The overall positive cases stood at 1,50,209 while the deaths at 1,407.

Weather in Hyderabad will be 30 Degrees in the morning and at its lowest at 22 Degree during the night. Sunrise in Hyderabad will be at 5:56 AM and will set at 6:49 PM. Humidity in Hyderabad on August 2 will be 76% and Air Quality will be Fair with 52 AQI.

Weather in Vijayawada will be 35 Degree during the day and at its lowest at 27 Degree during the night. Sunrise in Vijayawada will be at 5:47 AM and will set at 6:39 PM. Humidity in Vijayawada on August 2 will be 90% and Air Quality will be Fair with 38 AQI.

Islamic Prayer Timings in Hyderabad on August 2 is Dul Qadah: 28; Fajr: 4:38 AM; Sunrise: 5:56 AM; Dhuhr: 12:22 PM; Asr: 4:51 PM; Maghrib: 6:49 PM; Isha: 8:07 PM