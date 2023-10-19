Live
Bhagavath Kesari Movie Review and Release Day LIVE UPDATES: #BhagavanthKesari kicks off with a tremendous WOM
Telugu star actor Nandamuri Balakrishna's highly-anticipated film, "Bhagavanth Kesari," helmed by the successful director Anil Ravipudi, is set to grace the big screen on October 19, 2023.
Telugu star actor Nandamuri Balakrishna’s highly-anticipated film, “Bhagavanth Kesari,” helmed by the successful director Anil Ravipudi, is set to grace the big screen on October 19, 2023.
- 19 Oct 2023 6:54 AM GMT
#BhagavanthKesari : #NandamuriBalakrishna in an age appropriate and yet power packed Role. A Story driven commercial entertainer from Anil Ravipudi without typical songs or forced elements. #NBK takes the lead to break the barriers! pic.twitter.com/LLgU9IEvX7— AndhraBoxOffice.Com (@AndhraBoxOffice) October 19, 2023
- 19 Oct 2023 6:53 AM GMT
- 19 Oct 2023 6:28 AM GMT
#BhagavanthKesari review :— Indian Cinema Hub (@IndianCinemaHub) October 19, 2023
Positives :
👉 NBK new avatar 💥💥💥
👉 Emotional scenes between NBK & sreeleela worked very well
👉 THAMAN'S BGM 🥁🥁🥁
👉 Few Action blocks ❤️🔥❤️🔥❤️🔥
👉 Flash back episode is good
👉 Good family moments
Our review- 3/5#NandamuriBalakrishna pic.twitter.com/UmIMhTHOeU
- 19 Oct 2023 6:25 AM GMT
#BhagavanthKesari - OUTSTANDING! Balakrishna's finest. #AnilRavipudi belongs to the rare breed of self-aware modern commercial directors who can infuse a breath of fresh air into the genre and expertly handle stars. Balayya's speech at the school is a standout.👏🏻💯— Lipika (@xoxolipika) October 19, 2023
Winner.💥💥 pic.twitter.com/lRNNrV7Jvf
- 19 Oct 2023 6:12 AM GMT
School Episode speech— manabalayya.com (@manabalayya) October 19, 2023
TFI charitra lo nilichipotundi👌♥️
What a scene @AnilRavipudi 🙏
Heart touching.. Superb message👏#Balayya 👌#BhagavanthKesari #NandamuriBalakrishna #BlockBusterBhagavanthKesari pic.twitter.com/3BxauOlYOL
- 19 Oct 2023 6:11 AM GMT
👉Hatrick Blockbuster for NBK..#BhagavanthKesari 👌— 𝙎𝙄𝙑𝘼Ⓖ (@mrharichandrar1) October 19, 2023
👉Hatrick Disaster for VIJAY..#Leo 🙁 pic.twitter.com/yk36XyVSAk
- 19 Oct 2023 6:10 AM GMT
Balayya last 2 movies ki ayina— 💥NAGA💥 (@anna_gouni) October 19, 2023
Negative tweets paddayemo kani
Night nunchi ippati varaku no negetive ante అర్థమైందా శుక్లాజి
It's a Not Commercial Movie
It's a Complete Family Entertainer
Father & Daughter based story
For the first time good message movie ichadu #BhagavanthKesari pic.twitter.com/fbuJUIEncN
- 19 Oct 2023 6:10 AM GMT
Positive reviews are echoing everywhere, and I extend my congratulations to @AnilRavipudi anna🤗— TWTM™ (@TWTM__) October 19, 2023
Balayya garu, your hat-trick of blockbusters deserves a heartfelt congratulations🍻#BhagavanthKesari @urstrulyMahesh pic.twitter.com/T4VO1xZIIx
- 19 Oct 2023 6:10 AM GMT
#BhagavanthKesari kicks off with a tremendous WOM 🔥— Shine Screens (@Shine_Screens) October 19, 2023
NBK rampage from US to the Telugu States💥@bookmyshow records a whopping 10K hourly bookings & USA Premieres smashes a phenomenal $500K+ gross! 🇺🇸🤙#NandamuriBalakrishna @AnilRavipudi @MsKajalAggarwal @sreeleela14… pic.twitter.com/dZwnboSrWv