Coronavirus Live Updates: Hyderabad, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh News Today 1 April 2021
Coronavirus Live Updates today on 1 April 2021: The Hans India blog provides you the latest coronavirus cases from India, Telangana, Hyderabad and Andhra Pradesh.
Coronavirus Live Updates today on 1 April 2021: The Hans India blog provides you the latest coronavirus cases news from India, Telangana, Hyderabad and Andhra Pradesh. You can find all the Live News updates from India and abroad as they break. Check for the latest news here.
Weather in Hyderabad will be 36 Degrees in the morning and at its lowest at 23 Degree during the night. Sunrise in Hyderabad will be at 6:11 AM and will set at 6:29 PM. Humidity in Hyderabad on April 1 will be 44% and Air Quality will be Fair with 131 AQI.
Weather in Vijayawada will be 39 Degree during the day and at its lowest at 26 Degree during the night. Sunrise in Vijayawada will be at 6:03 AM and will set at 6:20 PM. Humidity in Vijayawada on April 1 will be 92% and Air Quality will be Fair with 121 AQI.
Islamic Prayer Timings in Hyderabad as on April 1 (18 Shaban, 1442); Fajr: 4:58 AM; Sunrise: 6:11 AM; Dhuhr: 12:20 PM; Asr: 3:41 PM; Maghrib: 6:29 PM; Isha: 7:42 PM
Live Updates
- 1 April 2021 3:37 AM GMT
Gold rates today in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai on 01 April 2021
Gold rate today on 01 April 2021: Gold rates today have slashed at all major cities in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata and Mumbai. Read Full Story
- 1 April 2021 3:32 AM GMT
Gold rate today slashes at Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, Visakhapatnam on 01 April 2021
Gold rates today on 01 April 2021: The gold rates have slashed at all major cities across the country on Thursday. On MCX, the gold rate is at Rs. 44,840 with Rs. 270 fall. The yellow metal prices differ depending on the cities and have remained choppy in the last week. Read Full Story