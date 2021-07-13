Coronavirus Live Updates: Hyderabad, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh Latest News 13 July 2021
Coronavirus Live Updates today on 13 July 2021: The Hans India blog provides you the latest coronavirus cases news from India, Telangana, Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh. You can find all the Live News updates from India and abroad as they break. Check for the latest news here.
Weather in Hyderabad will be 27 Degrees in the morning and at its lowest at 21 Degree during the night. Sunrise in Hyderabad will be at 5:48 AM and will set at 6:55 PM. Humidity in Hyderabad on July 13 will be 93% and Air Quality will be Fair with 15 AQI.
Weather in Vijayawada will be 29 Degree during the day and at its lowest at 26 Degree during the night. Sunrise in Vijayawada will be at 5:41 AM and will set at 6:44 PM. Humidity in Vijayawada on July 13 will be 88% and Air Quality will be Fair with 18 AQI.
Islamic Prayer Timings in Hyderabad as on July 13 (1 Dhul Hijjah, 1442), Fajr: 4:29 AM, Sunrise: 5:48 AM, Dhuhr: 12:22 PM, Asr: 3:43 PM, Maghrib: 6:55 PM, Isha: 8:16 PM
Live Updates
- 13 July 2021 5:43 AM GMT
Weather report: Amid low pressure, North Coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema to receive heavy rain today
Widespread rains are likely in many parts of the state on Tuesday due to the low-pressure area formed in the west-central Bay of Bengal near the coasts of northern Andhra Pradesh and southern Odisha and the adjoining northwestern Bay of Bengal continues to be stable. In addition, the surface periodicity is expanded. Read Full Story
- 13 July 2021 5:42 AM GMT
Telangana cabinet to meet today, to take a call on job announcements
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will chair a meeting with the ministers today and decided on the fulfillment of jobs in the state. The meeting will take place at Pragathi Bhavan at 2 pm. Read Full Story
- 13 July 2021 5:41 AM GMT
Monsoon lands in Delhi 16 days behind schedule, brings rain
The Southwest Monsoon finally reached the capital Tuesday, 16 days behind the usual date of onset, making it the most-delayed in 19 years, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). In 2002, the monsoon had covered Delhi on July 19. Read Full Story
- 13 July 2021 5:24 AM GMT
Petrol and diesel prices today in Hyderabad, Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai on 13 July 2021
Petrol and diesel prices today on 13 July 2021: Petrol and diesel prices remain stable on Tuesday in all major cities across the country especially in Hyderabad, Delhi Chennai and Mumbai as the oil marketing companies altered the rates. Read Full Story
- 13 July 2021 5:21 AM GMT
Gold rates today in Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, Visakhapatnam slashes on 13 July 2021
Gold rates today on 13 July 2021: Gold rates today have slashed on Tuesday at all major cities Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, and Visakhapatnam. Gold rates in Bangalore city for the 10 grams of 22-carat is closed at Rs. 44,650 with a fall of Rs. 100 and the gold rates of 10 grams of 24-carat are at Rs. 48,720 with a slash of Rs. 100. Read Full Story