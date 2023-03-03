Creed 3 Review and Release Day Live updates: Check our Twitter Live Reactions
Still dominating the boxing world, Adonis Creed is thriving in his career and family life. When Damian, a childhood friend and former boxing prodigy resurfaces after serving time in prison, he's eager to prove that he deserves his shot in the ring. The face-off between former friends is more than just a fight. To settle the score, Adonis must put his future on the line to battle Damian -- a fighter who has nothing to lose. Check Out Live Reactions
Live Updates
- 3 March 2023 5:47 AM GMT
Dang. #CreedIII was so intense and emotional. My heart was pounding in my chest by the end. You totally feel the blows in the ring. Michael B. Jordan, Jonathan Majors, and Tessa Thompson were phenomenal. pic.twitter.com/czPOOK18ic— Tony Guerrero 🎙 (@GManFromHeck) March 3, 2023
- 3 March 2023 5:41 AM GMT
Creed III so FIRE I’m signing up for boxing classes. I’m running home from the theater to train. I’m in. #WhatWeWatch #CreedIII— 🍑 (@mspeacherino) March 3, 2023
- 3 March 2023 5:41 AM GMT
- 3 March 2023 5:39 AM GMT
#CreedIII might win a Oscar.— 🦍BIG COURT🦍 (@SupremeCourtJr) March 3, 2023
It also has probably the best fight scene I’ve seen in a long time!
- 3 March 2023 5:36 AM GMT
“The Higher you get, The Harder it gets..That’s Life” - Duke #CreedIII— yeezus. (@Chief_of_Kings) March 3, 2023
- 3 March 2023 5:30 AM GMT
#CreedIII 🤝🏾🔥 best movie of 2023— Him not Them (@SirMikeyRoxks) March 3, 2023
- 3 March 2023 5:27 AM GMT
“You & Me, RUN IT!” 🥊😤 #CreedIII https://t.co/Z7PaK2ejGC pic.twitter.com/b6CJb3s2O1— Randy🍻 (@RanD4Real) March 3, 2023
- 3 March 2023 5:26 AM GMT
Jonathon Majors is one of the greatest actors alive. Dude is on another level #CreedIII— Justin (@JayShray) March 3, 2023
- 3 March 2023 5:26 AM GMT
#CreedIII was so good! 9/10!!! That CGI though 🫠🫠🫠🫠 @creedmovie #Creed3 pic.twitter.com/X3XMW2prlU— Leonel (@Officialiamleo) March 3, 2023
- 3 March 2023 5:26 AM GMT
#CreedIII best movie of 2023 so far go run up the box office for these black men 🤝🏾— Him not Them (@SirMikeyRoxks) March 3, 2023