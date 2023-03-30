Dasara twitter review : Everyone hails about nani performance
Dasara movie starring nani, keerthy suresh and dikshith shetty as a main leads. Movie grandly releasing today checkout live twitter reviews and...
Dasara movie starring nani, keerthy suresh and dikshith shetty as a main leads. Movie grandly releasing today checkout live twitter reviews and reactions
Live Updates
- 30 March 2023 2:44 AM GMT
Nani Anna Is back with Blockbuster— Mr Box Office Ram Charan CEO 🇮🇳 (@veerlasrinivasa) March 30, 2023
Tier 2 Hero is number one Place Nani Bro #DasaraOnMarch30th #Dasara@NameisNani @KeerthyOfficial @odela_srikanth
- 30 March 2023 2:42 AM GMT
#Dasara USA Premieres Crossed $550k**😲😲— Rishi Cine talks (@RishiNooka) March 30, 2023
All Time Record For in Medium Range Films💥💥💥 pic.twitter.com/Ixxc13QxzT
- 30 March 2023 2:41 AM GMT
Nani's #Dasara Give Full Meals For Fans !!— Robin (@TrapInEuphoria7) March 30, 2023
Overall Movie output quite good Nani acting peaks 💥
Keerthi Suresh 🔥
BGM 🔥🔥
🔥H🔥I🔥T @NameisNani 🙂
- 30 March 2023 2:40 AM GMT
#Rangasthalam - 30th March, 2018#Dasara - 30th March, 2023— Movies4u Official (@Movies4u_Officl) March 29, 2023
One tried mass film for the first time, and another one debuting with ultra mass film.
Coincidence or What.?#Sukumar #SrikanthOdela
- 30 March 2023 2:38 AM GMT
ST #Dasara pic.twitter.com/9X1YwrIB4J— . (@Tejuholicc2) March 29, 2023
- 30 March 2023 2:36 AM GMT
Excellent second half.. baaga nachindi— 🕶️ (@IamSooWasted) March 29, 2023
Loved it
Climax fight aithe masssssssesssttt
SaNa is the herooo@odela_srikanth sambhavammm#Dasara https://t.co/InHphmzY70
- 30 March 2023 2:33 AM GMT
#Dasara Overall A Pretty Decent Raw and Rustic Village Drama!— Venky Reviews (@venkyreviews) March 29, 2023
Though the pace is mostly slow and a few parts feel stretched out, the drama has worked for the most part with some good sequences and well done climax. Nani’s career best performance.
Rating: 2.75-3/5
- 30 March 2023 2:33 AM GMT
Mirattal first half. Second half ippadiye kondu poidu devudu.— No Name (@bldgcontractor) March 29, 2023
- 30 March 2023 2:32 AM GMT
#Dasara— 🕶️ (@IamSooWasted) March 29, 2023
First half done konchem routine story
TS backdrop makes it intersting
But taking and Visuals topnotch
BGM music aithe kummi dengadu Sana
Visuals + Music jai ani lepaai
- 30 March 2023 2:32 AM GMT
