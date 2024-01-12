Live
Guntur Kaaram Movie Twitter Reviews And Live Updates
Discover the latest buzz around the Guntur Kaaram Movie with this Twitter review! Dive into the social media reactions, opinions, and insights...
Live Updates
- 12 Jan 2024 7:01 AM GMT
Actor Mahesh Babu reached Sudharshan theatre at RTC 'X' road in Hyderabad, along with his family members for watching his movie 'Guntur Kaaram' with fans.#MaheshBabu #MaheshBabu𓃵#GunturuKaaram #GunturKaaram #GunturKaaramOnJan12th #Hyderabad #Sudarshan35MM #MaheshBabuFans pic.twitter.com/deMA8QWdcn— Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) January 12, 2024
- 12 Jan 2024 6:57 AM GMT
Finally Movie Was Good Antha Worst Ga Aithe Ledhu Online Review Chusi Namakandi Go & Watch Babu Energy In Theatres With ur Family Toh Velli Enjoy Cheyochu Pakka Sankranthi Movie @urstrulyMahesh ❤👌— Chanduuuuu🐉 (@ChanduThEBraNd_) January 12, 2024
My Rating 3/5 #GunturKaaramReview #GunturKaaram https://t.co/aKyaddp9Ek pic.twitter.com/f2ZsaYKpJF
- 12 Jan 2024 6:39 AM GMT
#GunturKaaram— vamsi🌶️ (@urstruly_vamsi) January 12, 2024
Fans ki repeats, Babu at his best
Families ki blockbuster/hit
Regular movie goers ki- vintage MB,inkosari experience chedham anipisthundhi
youth-average/paisa vasool
Anties- Disaster anedham, manaki alavate ga
MB- I’m above reviews n ratings ra bachas pic.twitter.com/B5hMSsnjoy
- 12 Jan 2024 6:35 AM GMT
Full review #GunturKaaram #GunturKaaramReview #Trivikram— Muthu (@MKThePrime1) January 12, 2024
1st half - only #MaheshBabu𓃵 character gurinchi
2nd half - Mother twist
Totally family entertainment#ThamanS duty cheyala 👎
Sarra sarra solam sur antadi kaaram 💥#MaheshBabu𓃵 slang, dance, performance 💥
- 12 Jan 2024 6:23 AM GMT
Hearing some great reviews for #GunturKaaram. @urstrulyMahesh sir back to some crazy comedy and mass avatar. Sankranthi Diwali laaga start ayindi ayite. #Trivikram sir congratulations.— Abhinav Gomatam (@AbhinavGomatam) January 12, 2024
Happy Sankranthi to you all @MaheshBabu_FC 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥#MaheshBabu𓃵 #BlockbusterGunturKaaram pic.twitter.com/ORhe0xu8eV
- 12 Jan 2024 6:18 AM GMT
#GunturKaaram review ante only #MaheshBabu one man show anthe.— Siva Harsha (@SivaHarsha_23) January 12, 2024
Acting mannerisms dance ani 100% echadu migatavallu gattiga hand echaru..... pic.twitter.com/urWCSkm58c
- 12 Jan 2024 6:08 AM GMT
Guntur Kaaram is a perfect family entertainer. #MaheshBabu one man show. He killed it with his swag and style as Ramana 🔥 Another good written film from #Trivikram. @sreeleela14 is gorgeous. @MusicThaman’s Music and Manoj’s Visuals are good. @meramyakrishnan @prakashraaj…— Suresh PRO (@SureshPRO_) January 12, 2024