Live
- Hyderabad: Diya makers’ flicker of hope fades this Diwali
- Vijayawada: TDR bond evaluation panel meets
- Dhanush's Reviews on Jigarthanda Double X Movie
- Overnight Rain Brings Respite To Delhi's Air Quality Amidst Pollution Woes
- Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde offers prayers at Tirumala
- Groundwater in 7 mandals found to be unsafe in Prakasam
- US Secretary Of State Antony Blinken Meets India's External Affairs Minister Ahead Of 2+2 Talks
- Naveen Yadav files nomination for Jubilee Hills
- Congress MP Manish Tewari Supports Narayana Murthy's 70-Hour Work Week, Advocates Strong Work Ethic
- Hyderabad: ‘Majlis aapki hai, aur Owaisi aapka hai,’ says Owaisi during Paidal dauras
Just In
Japan Movie Twitter Reviews Live Updates
Discover the latest buzz around the Japan Movie with this Twitter review! Dive into the social media reactions, opinions, and insights surrounding...
Discover the latest buzz around the Japan Movie with this Twitter review! Dive into the social media reactions, opinions, and insights surrounding this highly anticipated film.
Live Updates
- 10 Nov 2023 6:12 AM GMT
#Japan first half just ok..mostly uninteresting with weak story!— Aditya Yellanki (@adityayellanki) November 10, 2023
#JapanMovie
- 10 Nov 2023 6:10 AM GMT
#Japan Review— Movie Tamil (@MovieTamil4) November 10, 2023
🔹Average First Half 👍 ( parody scenes torture)🧐
🔸Racy Second Half 🔥 Mother sentiment , Emotion & Comedy Worked Well 😅
Overall 2.75/5 #JapanMovie #JapanReview #Japan #JapanDiwali #JapanFromToday #Karthi26 pic.twitter.com/N5yLskf9CA
- 10 Nov 2023 6:07 AM GMT
#Japan— Milagro Movies (@MilagroMovies) November 10, 2023
Average First Half 👍 ( parody scenes torture)
Racy Second Half 🔥 Mother sentiment , Emotion & Comedy Worked Well
Overall 2.75/5 #JapanMovie
- 10 Nov 2023 6:02 AM GMT
#JapanMovie I love Karthi but movie is below average. Watchable 1st half with the worst second half ever. Horrible songs Karthi mannerism is unfit heroine is dummy story is so bad. Raja sir what happened? Anyways disaster on cards. #Leo #Jigarthanda #ThalapathiVijay #Thalaivar— AllAboutMovies (@MoviesAbout12) November 10, 2023
- 10 Nov 2023 5:48 AM GMT
#Japan review :⭐⭐⭐.5/5— The variant (@variant_001) November 10, 2023
Fantastic emotional out from karthi again .
2nd half is full of emotional and action roller coaster contrast to the 1st half . flashback is a little drag, climax was a💥.
Overall lit🔥🎯#Japanreview #JapanMovie pic.twitter.com/8OejbCIdyR
- 10 Nov 2023 5:47 AM GMT
Actor #karthi arrives in Kasi theatre to watch #FDFS with fans !!#japan #JapanMovie #Karthi25 #GVPrakash #rajumurugan #JapanDiwali #Karthi #Suriya #Kasi #JapanFromNov10 #JapanTrailerLaunch— JIMMY GEORGE (@jimmytg619) November 10, 2023
pic.twitter.com/GWHSMTXCJY
- 10 Nov 2023 5:45 AM GMT
#JapanMovie #Karthi #JAPAN #JapanReview #AnuEmmanuel— TWR (@TrustWortreview) November 10, 2023
Japan 🐉 Movie Short Review
-->3/5 (Chill Avvale 🥳)
-Positive
-Karthi
-Twists
-Bgm
-Negetive
-Slow
-Story
-Few Scenes🤧