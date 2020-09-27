Live Updates: Bigg Boss 4 Telugu, Tollywood and Bollywood Latest News Today 27 September 2020
Highlights
Live Updates: Bigg Boss 4 Telugu and Tollywood News & Bollywood
Bigg Boss 4 Telugu Live Updates, Today 27 September 2020: The Hans India blog provides you the latest Tollywood news and Bollywood, Bigg Boss 4 Telugu Latest updates from Tollywood and Bollywood. You can find all the latest news from Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, and Malayalam movies as they break.
Live Updates
- 27 Sep 2020 5:38 AM GMT
Bigg Boss 4 Telugu: After Suryakiran and Karate Kalyani, it is the time for the elimination of Devi Nagavalli from the Bigg Boss house. The Bigg Boss sources revealed us that Mehaboob got less votes this week. At the same time, Devi Nagavalli is also in the danger zone, as per the sources. Read Full Story
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
Next Story