Live Updates  Bigg Boss 4 Telugu, Tollywood and Bollywood Latest News Today 30 September 2020

Live Updates: Today 30 September 2020: The Hans India blog provides you the latest Tollywood news and Bollywood, Bigg Boss 4 Telugu Latest updates from Tollywood and Bollywood. You can find all the latest news from Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, and Malayalam movies as they break.
Live Updates
- 30 Sep 2020 5:37 AM GMT
Bigg Boss 4 Telugu: Devi Nagavalli is one of the talented contestants in the Bigg Boss house but she came out of the house recently. Her eviction has come up as a big surprise to everyone. Devi Nagavalli has interacted with the media after coming out of the house and expressed a shock over her elimination. She confirmed that Nagarjuna told that she got the fewer votes during the eviction. Read Full Story
- 30 Sep 2020 5:36 AM GMT
Bigg Boss 4 Telugu Updates: Syed Sohel Ryan is one of the contestants in the Bigg Boss house. Sohel is in the nominations currently. Since he is in the nominations, Sohel has been very nervous in the Bigg Boss house right now. Read Full Story
- 30 Sep 2020 5:35 AM GMT
Bollywood News: The bail applications of two Sandalwood stars Ragini Dwivedi and Sanjjanaa Galrani who were arrested in connection with drug peddling was rejected by special court for Narcotics Drugs and psychotropic Substances. Read Full Story
- 30 Sep 2020 5:33 AM GMT
Bollywood News: Ace filmmaker Shekar Kapur is appointed as the 'President' of 'Film and Television Institute of India (FTII)' Society. He even got appointed as the Chairman of FTII Governing Council. This news is announced by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Services a few minutes ago. He is the successor of BP Singh who was appointed in 2018. Shekar Kapur tenure will be till 3rd March, 2023. Read Full Story
- 30 Sep 2020 5:32 AM GMT
Bigg Boss Updates: This Bigg Boss 4 Telugu Contestant Lost 10 Lakhs To Enter The House? Read Full Story