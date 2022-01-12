Live Updates: Hyderabad, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh News Today 12 January 2022
- 12 Jan 2022 7:10 AM GMT
The incident took place at Kovur police station in Nellore district on Monday night where a brother attacked his sister and stabbed her in front of the police station for marrying her chosen one. According to the victim, Sirisha from the Sangam mandal Jendadibba area and Ashok from Cherlopaleni under Kovur mand fell in love. Ashok does the catering work and the duo was married three days ago as they were majors. However, both families objected to their marriage.Read more
- 12 Jan 2022 6:42 AM GMT
A major fire broke out in electric warehouse at Ranigunj in Secunderabad on Wednesday morning. The flames engulfed the warehouse completely damaging all the goods store in the warehouse. On noticing the heavy plumes of smoke billowing from the warehouse, local residents alerted the fire department. Five fire brigades rushed to the spot to douse the fire. It is yet to ascertain the cause of the fire. The police registered a case and launched a probe. The property damage is yet to be known.
- 12 Jan 2022 5:58 AM GMT
AP CID police went to the Narsapuram MP Raghurama Krishnam Raju residence in Hyderabad on Wednesday. It seems that they have come to give notices over the cases registered in the AP against him. CID officials were waiting outside the house as Raghurama Krushnam Raju did not come out even though the officers came to give notice. Information that notices will be given to Raghurama to come for questioning.Read more
- 12 Jan 2022 5:46 AM GMT
The coronavirus cases in Andhra Pradesh are increasing day by day with celebrities, politicians and the general public are being infected with coronavirus on a large scale. Recently a minister in the AP and former MLA tested positive for Coronavirus. Andhra Pradesh Minister for Civil Supplies Kodali Nani tested positive for coronavirus and was admitted to AIG Hospital in Hyderabad. However, the doctors said his health condition was stable.Read more
- 12 Jan 2022 5:44 AM GMT
A lawyer who returned home from London on a leave has committed suicide due to his health condition. He was found hanging at his home in Jyothinagar of Karimnagar on Wednesday morning. Going into details, Arvind Prasad (33), was pursuing law in London and returned to home to visit his parents. However, on learning that he was suffering from an illness, Arvind slipped into depression and hanged himself from the ceiling fan.Read more